Somerset resident appointed to grassroots legislative task force

Kim Hudson, branch office administrator for the Somerset office of Edward Jones, recently was appointed to the firm's Branch Office Administrators (BOA) Grassroots Legislative Task Force. The group is dedicated to raising the issues on the minds of individual investors to local, state and national lawmakers.
As a task force member, Hudson will travel to Washington, D.C., to discuss with lawmakers a number of investment-related issues. Chuck Sobieck, the local Edward Jones financial advisor, said Hudson is genuinely concerned about legislative issues that affect investors.
"And she has expressed an interest in conveying investors' views to elected officials," Sobieck said. "I know she will do an exceptional job of representing our clients' concerns."
The BOA Grassroots Task Force, introduced in 1996, is modeled after a similar legislative task force that is made up of activist financial advisors. Because Edward Jones is the only firm in the industry dedicated to serving individual investors exclusively, "We believe we are uniquely qualified to speak on behalf of those investors," Hudson said.
"I appreciate the opportunity to communicate the concerns of individual investors, especially those here in Somerset, and make sure they are heard on Capitol Hill," Hudson said.
Hudson has served in the Somerset office of Edward Jones since 1999.
Chuck Sobieck's office is located at 71 Imaging Drive, Somerset, Ky 42503.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.2 trillion in client assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
