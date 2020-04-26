Stanley and Karen Pigman, who have generously funded scholarships for University of Kentucky College of Engineering students for many years, will financially support 35 students from the state of Kentucky with L. Stanley Pigman Engineering Scholarships this upcoming academic year.
The scholarships are renewable up to four years and the annual amounts to be given range from $1,000 - $15,000, with 25 of the 35 to receive at least $5,000. The total amount of scholarship money to be donated is $212,500. Students awarded Pigman Scholarships will also be mentored by the Pigmans.
"The College of Engineering could not be more grateful for Stan and Karen's continued support," said Mary-Michael Deskins, scholarship director for the UK College of Engineering. "Not only are they making a college career possible for these students, their involvement in these students' lives is ensuring academic success which will then carry over into their careers once they leave us. The Pigman Scholarship Program has been an enormous asset to our college and university."
The list of 2020-2021 Pigman Scholars includes Darl W. Messer of Somerset.
For many high school students in poverty-stricken areas, college is only a dream. The combined cost of tuition, living expenses, books, student fees, etc., threatens to exclude more and more intelligent and hard-working students from receiving an engineering education at the University of Kentucky.
In 1999, Pigman, who received a bachelor's degree in mining engineering in 1981, determined he would close this gap and began funding scholarships for students whose financial situations would prevent them from attending UK. Since that time, he and his wife, Karen, have financially supported and mentored 120 students through L. Stanley Pigman Scholarships.
Pigman says his motivation stems from the mining engineering scholarship he received that enabled him to come to UK.
"I was helped. Why not give someone else a chance? That's a lesson we communicate to the students we support as well. One day they will be successful, and we would like them to consider giving back to the college so others can have the same opportunity."
Students majoring in any of UK's engineering disciplines are eligible to be Pigman Scholars. To be considered eligible for a Pigman Scholarship, candidates must be a resident of Kentucky and have financial need. They must also fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Preferred counties of residence for this scholarship are coal producing counties in Eastern and Western Kentucky. However, the college does award outside of these counties.
In addition, Pigman Scholars are required to live in the Engineering Living Learning Program residence hall during their freshman and sophomore years.
