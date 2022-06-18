70 YEARS AGO
DECEMBER 4, 1952
Love in the mail
Twenty-five Christmas packages were mailed from Somerset today for servicemen who will be aboard ships on the Yule holiday.
The packages were contributed, wrapped, and mailed as a project of five clubs cooperating with the American Red Cross "Christmas on the High Seas" program. The participating clubs were the Business and Professional Woman's Club, Literary Club, Chautauqua Club, and Somerset Woman's Club, all of Somerset, and the Burnside woman's Club.
Mrs. W.H. Faulkner, executive secretary of the Pulaski County Chapter, American Red Cross, said each package contained writing paper, fountain pen, shaving lotion, lip ice, playing cards, handkerchief, and book.
They were mailed to Camp Kilmer, New Jersey, to be distributed.
They're keepers
Pleased with the work of their leaders, members of the Pulaski County Outdoorsmen, Inc., have re-elected all officials.
The officers elected are Glenn Broyles, Jess Wilson, Jack Jesse, Robert S. Reynolds, F.W. Heath, all of Somerset.
Members of the Board of Directors are Sanford Hamilton, Ferguson; M. E. Burton, Vance Groseclose, J. D. Turpin, James Godby, Carol B. Hall, Dr. Dennie Gooch, Dill Scott, Arthur Prather, Ted Barnes, Ben Mattingly, W. H. Ping, Dr, E. J. Howson, Weynath Weddle, Dr. C. R. Faulkner, Jack Cundiff, all of Somerset; J. H. Richardson, Acorn; Gid Elliott, Vernon Bryant, Science Hill; Boyce Farmer, Woodstock; Ezra Daulton, Nancy; D. B. MccCollumn, Eubank.
Downtown delightful
The Somerset business district has been beautifully decorated for the Christmas season, Much credit goes to James Haney chairman of the Chamber of Commerce committee on decorations, and Austin Brinegar, supervisor of the work crews.
Students in mishap
John Dean Buster, 15, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emanuel Buster of Bogletown, and a student at Somerset High, was injured yesterday when struck by a vehicle driven by another high school student.
The accident occurred at 3 p.m. on North Central Avenue at the interaction of an alley running to College Street. City police said young Buster was hit by a car driven by Jack Bradley, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carrroll Bradley, who was driving north on Central Avenue. The accident was witnessed by city patrolmen Obie Muse and Howard Rainwater who were in a patrol car behind the automobile operated by young Bradley. Police said the car was being operated at a slow rate of speed. The Buster boy was taken to City Hospital where he is reported in good condition. No charges have been filed.
Open for business
Earl Richey, public accountant, announces the opening of offices in the Kennedy Building, 102 West Columbia Street.
Dress for less
Dresses reduced to sell quickly at Norfleet's Federated Dept. Store, 220 East Mt. Vernon Street. $8.98 dresses now $5.88.
Kentucky Utilities ad
You'd probably be surprised to see your wife driving a truck down the street loaded with 13 tons of clothes, wouldn't you?
That's the weight of the clothes the average housewife lifts every year doing the laundry. From washer to wringer, from tub to tub, no basket, no clothesline, it adds up to about 13 back-breaking tons a year.
And it's all so unnecessary. Automatic electric laundry equipment….washer, dryer and ironer…do away with lifting and handling of hot, steamy, heavy clothes. It's just a half step from the automatic washer to the automatic dryer. No more lugging heavy baskets upstairs and downstairs….indoors and outdoors…no more contending with the weather.
Let automatic laundry equipment eliminate the laundry "load" in your home.
Ask your dealer for a demonstration.
Halsey's haul
Mrs. Isabell Halsey of Pulaski has won two tons of feed from Southern States.
Drop by
Denney-Murrell-Ramsey Company invites the public to visit their modern funeral home at 113 North Maple Street. W. C. Thornton manager, C.J. Hayden, assistant, John V. Gover, assistant. Mrs. Martha Addington, lady assistant.
Building Burnside
The James Ransdell property just south of the Pitman Creek Bridge on Highway 27 near Burnside, has been sold to the Welch Development Company of Ocala, Florida and Detroit, Michigan. The six acres sold for $12,500.
The development company plans to spend between $300,000 to $400,000 building a motel and cottages on the six acres.
Good job, boys
A work day was held at the Pulaski Agricultural Pavilion on Nov. 18 for the purpose of sealing the wall with mortar.
Fifteen agriculture boys from Pulaski High helped make the day successful.
They are as follows; Saul Tyree, Albert Taylor, Eddie Price, Buddy Meece, Jack Caylor, James Randolph, Haskell Hall, Lowell Lovins, Roland DeBord, Jackie Phillippi, C. Hudson, Jim Dowlen, Arthur Edwards, Donald Vaught.
Dye flying high
The press plane of President-elect Eisenhower's mission to Korea was piloted by Air Force Major Thomas E. Dye, formerly of Somerset and husband of the former Miss Edna Sanders of Somerset.
Major Dye, 33, who got the nickname "Pop" because of his premature baldness, was born in Mintonville, Casey County. His family moved here when he was five and remained two or three years.
Then the Dye family moved to Waynesburg, Lincoln County, where Dye got a grade school and high school education.
Shortly after his graduation from high school, the family moved to Cincinnati, where Thomas worked for a year in a meat packing house. He joined the Army Air Force in 1941 and served in Europe during World War II.
During recent years he has been stationed at the Washington, D.C. National Airport where he is on the "V.I.P. Detail." He has had considerable experience piloting Very Important Persons and has visited many parts of the world.
When Mr. and Mrs. Sanders, who live on East Mt. Vernon Street, talked with their daughter by phone Nov. 31, Mrs. Sanders asked Mrs. Dye where the major was. She casually replied that he was away on an important mission but changed the subject immediately.
Mr. and Mrs. Sanders got to wondering and had a hunch their son-in-law was with the president-elect. And that hunch came true.
Jackets beat
Jumpers
A temporary two point lead in the first quarter was the best the Somerset High cagemen could do at Science Hill on Friday night as the Yellow Jackets connected on 29 of 44 free throws to win 54-50.
Phelps, Vaught and Newton were high scorers for the winners.
Ford has 41 new features
The public is invited to Eubank Motors to see and drive the 1953 Ford with 41 new features.
Go Gover
Enro pajamas, Hanson gloves, Arrow shirts, Rabhor robes, Stetson & Lee hats are all available at M.L. Gover Men and Boys Wear.
High $ indeed
Peoples Tobacco Warehouse, Home of the high $, has sold from Dec. 1-9, a total of 1,977,628 pounds for $996,437.58.
Cheap chest
Lay-A-Way her Lane cedar chest now at Pulaski Furniture Company. Only $49.95. $1 down reserves.
Commented
