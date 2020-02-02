'Soup for the Super Bowl'

We have all talked about snow, but haven't seen any. So today let's stop and think about our summer time coming up and what we are going to do. Vacations can vary in scope. If you are dreaming of a bigger trip this summer - longer, farther, or including more family and friends than usual - then you will benefit from planning ahead. Are you going out of town for your vacation, or planning a camping trip at home?
The first step for your vacation is deciding what you are going to do and discuss this with your family what they are looking forward too. Discuss the destination with everyone who will be going with you, immediate family, friends, and others. Then you need to research your options for lodging and travel, and select something you can reasonably afford. Are you going to stay in a hotel for the week, rent a cabin, villas or condos? It may be cheaper to rent an apartment, a house, or a beach house. You can search the internet for lots of ideas and prices for vacation rentals once you have decided on your destination.
After you have decided on your location and lodging, you need to think about how much money you need to have, including food and entertainment. Then divide this total by the number of months before you will leave for the vacation. Even if you are planning a camping trip, you will have expenses for the camping site, foods, entertainment, gas, etc. From all of this you can determine how much money you will need to save each month.
Hopefully you have a family budget and have saved some of your money monthly. If you have extra money, start putting it into a vacation savings account. If you haven't set up a vacation account this year and have a dream vacation in mind, you can begin planning for next year. If your extra funds aren't enough to equal the total amount you need to save for your vacation this year, look at your monthly bills and see if there are areas where you can cut expenses or earn extra income. Save all the extra money you come up with for the vacation. With the warm weather we have been having this year, you may be able to save some money from your heating bills each month.
Planning in advance can help you choose the best dates to complement your work, school, or activity schedules. If timing isn't a concern, you can save money by avoiding peak travel times such as holidays, spring and fall breaks, etc. Lodging is usually one of your biggest expenses, so look for special deals, first of the week, end of the week, etc.
Some lodging sites may have advance deals and discounts for early reservations. Consider how amenities might help your budget. Some hotels offer free continental breakfast, and most have a refrigerator and microwave in the room that you can use for simple meals. Ask about all fees up front, such as resort fees and parking. If you are flying, book airfare early for better rates, and check the prices for days of the week.
If the type of vacation is more important than the specific place, consider alternatives to the most sought-after destinations. Choose to stay in a nearby town rather than a big city, or visit a smaller theme park rather than a mega attraction. Look for a similar experience at a lower price. Research to find activities that are free or less expensive. Some hotels offer discount coupons to theme parks that are located nearby. Have you thought about taking a family cruise? The cruise may be cheaper than staying at a resort, since all meals, entertainment etc., are included in the price. Check for deals at their websites.
It pays to plan in advance, and school will be out in about 4 months. So it's not too early to begin planning that family vacation. Dream big.
This recipe is taken from our Food and Nutrition Calendar. Come by the office and pick up one that features a recipe each month.
Hearty Comfort Soup
1 pound ground beef (or ground pork*)
1 ½ tablespoons garlic powder
1 small onion, chopped
4 cups vegetable broth
1-15 ounce can crushed tomatoes
2 tablespoons Italia seasoning
1-15 ounce cans Cannellini Beans, drained
1 - 15 ounce can carrots, drained
**3 large handfuls of fresh kale, chopped
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
Sauté beef in a large stock pot over medium heat, breaking the beef into small crumbles. Drain the fat off the beef; Add garlic powder and chopped onions. Sauté for another 2 to 3 minutes until beef is done. Add vegetable broth, crushed tomatoes and Italian seasoning. Cover and let cook until boiling, stirring occasionally. Add cannellini beans, carrots and kale. Cook until kale has softened. Season with salt and pepper. Makes 10, 1 cup servings.
(*If you use ground pork, you will not need to drain the fat off.)(**You can use a 15 ounce can of Kale if you can't find fresh kale. Cannellini is a white bean)
Events at the Extension Office
The Gourmet Gals of the Pulaski County Extension Homemakers will meet on Tuesday February 4, at 5:30 at the Extension Office.
The East Somerset Extension Homemakers will meet on Thursday, February 6, at 6:00 at the Extension Office.
The Moonlighters Extension Homemakers will meet on Monday Night, February 10 at 5:00 in the Home Demonstration House.
"Treats for My Sweet" will be a special cooking class at the Pulaski County Extension Office on Tuesday, February 11, starting at 1:00 o'clock. There is a $5 fee for non-homemakers, and is opened to everyone.
The Food Calendar Class for February will be held on Friday, February 28 at 11:30. Please call the office to register, 679-6361. We will be sampling the "Hearty Comfort Soup."
