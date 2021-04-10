South Kentucky RECC celebrates national lineman appreciation day

South Kentucky RECC is recognizing Monday, April 12, 2021, as National Lineman Appreciation Day to honor its hardworking lineworkers who often work in challenging conditions, like those we had with February's winter storms, to keep the power on.
The co-op is recognizing all electric linemen/women across the nation for the services they perform around the clock in dangerous conditions to keep the power on and protect the public's safety.
"Electric linemen are often overlooked as First Responders; however, they are on the front line and deserve much appreciation," said Ken Simmons, South Kentucky RECC CEO. "They work all hours of the day, often in extremely difficult conditions, far from their families, going above and beyond to restore power to their communities. When storms hit, like the ice storm in February, they set aside their personal priorities to restore power to our members, because Mother Nature doesn't recognize holidays, vacations and birthdays. A service-oriented mentality is one of the many admirable characteristics of an electric lineworker. Our linemen, as well as others from all across the nation, truly deserve this special day of recognition."
South Kentucky RECC invites members to take a moment to thank a lineworker for the important work On Monday, April 12, you can use #ThankALineworker on social media to show your support for the brave men and women who power our lives.
