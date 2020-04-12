South Kentucky RECC Celebrates National Lineman Appreciation Day

South Kentucky RECC is recognizing Monday, April 13, 2020, as National Lineman Appreciation Day to honor its hardworking men who often work in challenging conditions to keep the power on.
The co-op is recognizing all electric linemen/women across the nation for the services they perform around the clock in dangerous conditions to keep the power on and protect the public's safety.
"Electric linemen do not often receive recognition as the First Responders they are and the appreciation they deserve," said Ken Simmons, South Kentucky RECC CEO. "They work all hours of the day, often in hazardous conditions far from their families, going above and beyond to restore power to their communities. When a storm hits, they set aside their personal priorities because Mother Nature doesn't work around holidays, vacations and birthdays. A service-oriented mentality is one of the many admirable characteristics of an electric lineworker. Our linemen, as well as others from all across the nation, truly deserve this special day of recognition."
South Kentucky RECC invites members to take a moment to thank a lineworker for the important work On Monday, April 13, you can use #ThankALineworker on social media to show your support for the brave men and women who power our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.