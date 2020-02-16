South Kentucky RECC employees recently helped provide about $9,000 in donations of money and supplies for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Lexington and Louisville.
Donations came from employees of South Kentucky RECC and other Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives to support Ronald McDonald Houses in Lexington and Louisville, which provide lodging and resources to families while a child is in a nearby hospital.
"The Ronald McDonald House Charities provide comfort to families during one of the most distressing times imaginable, when a child is sick and in the hospital," said Joy Bullock, SKRECC Corporate Communications Coordinator. "South Kentucky RECC is proud of our employees who provided $1,230 in donations to help Ronald McDonald House provide a 'home-away-from-home' for these families."
In addition to monetary donations, employees and members provided goods such as food pantry items, health products, cleaning supplies and more.
"The outpouring from South Kentucky RECC's employees is simply amazing," said SKRECC Interim CEO Kevin Newton. "Our employees have huge hearts and are always ready to help."
Throughout 2019, cooperative employees and their families will volunteer to assist with providing meals, restocking supplies, cleaning and decorating at both of Kentucky's Ronald McDonald Houses.
"We are so grateful for Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives and their commitment to serving these children and their families when they need it the most," said Nate Graham, Executive Director of RMHC of the Bluegrass. "Not only is this a great example of a corporate partnership, but a testament to the generosity of the employees. We are thankful for their gift of filling our shelves, our families' stomachs and all of our hearts."
