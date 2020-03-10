South Kentucky RECC Employees Raise "Bail" for American Cancer Society

South Kentucky RECC Energy Services and Member Engagement Manager Alan Coffey participated in the recent American Cancer Society "Jail and Bail" event to raise money for the organization.
Coffey raised $1,769.00 in "bail" money to keep him out of "jail".
SKRECC CEO Ken Simmons says Coffey's participation in American Cancer Society's event speaks highly of all the co-op's employees. "We are extremely proud of what Alan was able to accomplish. South Kentucky RECC has very dedicated, community-minded employees, many of whom contributed to Alan's fundraising effort. We know we can always count on SKRECC employees to help out in any way they can in their communities."
