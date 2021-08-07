 South Kentucky RECC encourages electrical safety at college

The start of each semester comes with a fresh start for college students in South Kentucky RECC's service territory, along with the potential for new friends and opportunities. Alongside the excitement of college, also comes great responsibility. One of these responsibilities is electrical safety in one's dorm room or apartment.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there are an average of 3,870 campus fires each year. To help with keeping the semester on track and staying safe, South Kentucky RECC shares electrical safety tips for college students.
As you move in your books, clothes, and re-arrange your furniture, also make sure to conduct a visual inspection of switches, outlets, and light fixtures. Report any damaged or discolored equipment to the dorm resident assistant or apartment manager for repair or replacement. Also, make sure outlets around sinks are equipped with ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) before use. If they are not, contact the housing staff.
Additional electrical safety tips for college students include:
• Check with campus housing regulations on what electronics are acceptable to bring. Do not bring prohibited items that could create safety hazards.
• Only purchase and use electrical products tested for safety. Some common approved safety labels include: Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL), Canadian Standards Association (CSA), and MET Laboratories (MET).
• Never block an exit or impact fire sprinklers. It is important that windows and doors are accessible so that escape routes are clear in case of an emergency.
• Never tack or nail an electrical cord to any surface or run cords across traffic paths or underneath rugs where they can be trampled or damaged.
• Be sure to use the correct wattage light bulbs for lamps and fixtures.
• Do not overload your electrical outlets, power strips, or extension cords.
• Use power strips with an over-current protector that will shut off power automatically if there is too much current being drawn.
• Potentially older wiring in student housing and apartments may not be able to handle the increased electrical demand of today's college student. If use of an appliance frequently causes power to trip off or if its power cord or the outlet feels hot, the appliance should be disconnected immediately, and the condition reported to housing manager.
• Smoke detectors should never be disabled, and always take all fire alarms and drills seriously.
South Kentucky RECC wants students to have a safe, productive college experience.
