South Kentucky RECC Holds Continuing Education for Linemen

Ronnie Mollohan, with East Kentucky Power Cooperative, recently presented an important safety meeting for employees of South Kentucky RECC who are in positions related to line work. Mollohan’s presentation was about the “Lock-out/Tag-out” procedures for East Kentucky Power Co-op lines.
Lock-out / Tag-out is used when electric lines are shut down or “locked out” by South Kentucky RECC linemen or servicemen so they can be worked on safely. This switching of a line does not interrupt service to members, rather, it reroutes that service to another line, while preventing the accidental energizing of lines. Mollohan reviewed the proper procedure for de-energizing a line and then re-energizing the same line after the work has been completed.
In addition to Lock-out / Tag-out, Mollohan talked to SKRECC employees about what to do in the event of suspected sabotage at power plant-related facilities, such as substations. Mollohan discussed how to recognize an issue, who to contact in the event of suspected sabotage, and what employees should do if they happen upon someone sabotaging facilities.
Finally, he also touched on power restoration following major outages. He discussed various situations and how South Kentucky RECC and its power provider, East Kentucky Power, would work together to restore power to the masses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.