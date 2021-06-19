South Kentucky RECC holds membership day

On Thursday, June 10th, SKRECC celebrated its membership by holding Membership Day. Keeping with tradition, employees handed out buckets and LED light bulbs to all members who registered. Members were able to safely drive through at their local offices in Albany, Jamestown, Monticello, Somerset, and Whitley City to register for prizes. Given away at each office were a 55" Roku Smart TV, an HD touchscreen Chromebook, and a Hart 40-volt cordless 12" string trimmer and blower combo. Members also registered for the grand prize; a 2011 Ford Ranger 4 x 4 pickup truck.
South Kentucky RECC employees worked during intermittent showers registering 4,949 members during the event, with 1,634 of those being registered at the Pulaski County office.
Ken Simmons, President & CEO, commented, "Our employees always enjoy the opportunity to visit with our members, and we appreciate their support. Lots of smiles could be seen throughout the day and even a little rain couldn't keep us from being able to give back in a small way. I especially enjoyed the opportunity to meet members at our district offices and want to emphasize how grateful we are to have such wonderful members."
Prize winners from the Pulaski County registration were:
• TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV - William Vaught, Somerset
• HD touchscreen Chromebook - Parkers Mill Road Baptist Mission, Somerset
• Hart 40-volt cordless 12" string trimmer and blower combo - Friendship Church, Somerset
The winner from all registered members for the 2011 Ford Ranger 4 x 4 pickup truck was Paul Roberts from Windsor, Kentucky. South Kentucky RECC also gave away a Smart Thermostat to one lucky winner: Sandra Lakes, Somerset.
