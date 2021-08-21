South Kentucky RECC Hosts Scholarship Day

South Kentucky RECC proudly supports educational advancement in its service territory by awarding up to twelve, $1,000 scholarships each year to high school seniors who will attend college, university, technical school, etc. Each student recipient must be a graduating senior through public, private, or home-schooled education, and the recipient's parent or legal guardian must be a South Kentucky RECC member in good standing.
This year, nine students received scholarships. They are: Lindsey Taylor, Adair County High School; Madison Thomas, Casey County High School; Abbigale Young, Clinton County High School; Marah Hamlin, McCreary Central High School; Parker Pierce, Pulaski County High School; Justin Stearns, Russell County High School; Caden Maynard, Somerset High School; Leah Hollis, Southwestern High School; and Simon Baker, Wayne County High School.
Students were recently invited to the co-op headquarters for a day to learn more about South Kentucky RECC and the cooperative difference. They heard from various cooperative speakers, toured the facility, saw a presentation with the co-op's safety trailer and were treated to a pole climbing demonstration.
South Kentucky RECC Energy Services/Member Engagement Manager Alan Coffey said the co-op commends these students on their outstanding achievements.
"South Kentucky RECC is proud to support these young adults in their college journey and can't wait to see what they accomplish in the future. We know these scholarships will help produce the leaders our communities need to thrive in the future. Education is key to providing a better future for everyone, and we are proud to invest in the lives of our members by offering this sort of assistance to deserving students."
Coffey added that this year the co-op's Kentucky Electric Cooperative's Youth Leadership Summit participant, John Rains, of Wayne County High School, also attended Scholarship Day.
For more information about the South Kentucky RECC senior scholarship, visit your guidance counselor's office, call Coffey at 800-264-5112, or visit South Kentucky RECC's website.
