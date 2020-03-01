South Kentucky RECC People Fund Grant Awarded

South Kentucky RECC has awarded a People Fund grant to an extremely worthy community organization. The People Fund was started in 2004 at the request of members who wanted to financially help meet community needs not met by other agencies or resources.
Receiving the grant is Russell County Search and Rescue. Rick Godbey, Russell County Search and Rescue Chief, says the organization is very appreciative of the grant.
"This grant is greatly appreciated. We, for the most part, are self-funded. The money we use for equipment and to remain operational comes from fundraisers and through generous donations from community partners like South Kentucky RECC. This money will go a long way in assisting us."
Godbey says the money will be used to purchase repel helmets and on-scene safety equipment.
To date, approximately 3,300 SKRECC members are participating in The People Fund, which allows the co-op members to "round up" their electric bills to the nearest dollar, with an average of 50 cents per participating member being contributed each month to the program. The most that it could cost a member is $11.88 each year.
Members interested in participating in The People Fund and rounding up their bill can sign up through the South Kentucky RECC member portal at www.skrecc.com. Click the link below The People Fund heading to sign up your account(s) instantly. Members can also get an application from their South Kentucky RECC office or by calling their local office.
Any organization that wishes to apply for a grant can get an application on the SKRECC website at www.skrecc.com under the Programs and Services Menu item. The next application deadline is April 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.