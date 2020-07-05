South Kentucky RECC has awarded four People Fund grants to extremely worthy community organizations. The People Fund was started in 2004 at the request of members who wanted to financially help meet community needs not met by other agencies or resources.
Receiving grants are God’s Food Pantry of Pulaski County, Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Disease Respite Center, McCreary County Park, and American Red Cross Bluegrass Chapter.
To date, nearly 3,300 SKRECC members are participating in The People Fund, which allows the co-op members to “round up” their electric bills to the nearest dollar, with an average of 50 cents per participating member being contributed each month to the program. The most that a member can contribute each year is $11.88.
Members interested in participating in The People Fund and rounding up their bill can sign up through the South Kentucky RECC member portal at www.skrecc.com. Click the link below The People Fund heading to sign up your account(s) instantly. Members can also get an application from their South Kentucky RECC office or by calling their local office.
Any organization that wishes to apply for a grant can get an application on the SKRECC website at www.skrecc.com under the Programs and Services Menu item. The next application deadline is July 31.
