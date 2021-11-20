South Kentucky RECC provides continuing education

South Kentucky RECC employees who may be working on or near busy roadways/highways, recently attended required Work Zone/Flagger Training, presented by Charlie Lewis, Safety Instructor for Kentucky Electric Cooperatives (KEC).
Lewis said he believes that flagging in a work zone is one of the most dangerous jobs, and he cautioned SKRECC employees to follow all safety rules when flagging. He stressed the importance of using proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as bright, fluorescent, light-reflecting vests. Lewis told employees to leave plenty of space between traffic and workers, as well as themselves; to make sure that work zone signs are placed properly - not too close, nor too far from the work; and that cones are properly used to block the work zone.
Continuing education is considered a very important aspect of the job at South Kentucky RECC, where the goal is to get everyone home safely to their families at the end of the day.
