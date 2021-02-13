For the third year in a row, the Board of Directors of South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation has announced the co-op is mailing capital credit refunds to members. This year's total is the largest in the cooperative's history at $3,112,921, nearly double its previous highest general retirement refund.
The refund is comprised of $2.39 million for the years of 1990 and a large portion of 1991, and is combined with more than $720,000 related to South Kentucky RECC's membership in East Kentucky Power Cooperative for the years 1968 through 1975. East Kentucky Power Cooperative, which generates the electricity sold by South Kentucky RECC, is owned by SKRECC and 15 other distribution cooperatives across the state. These capital credit refunds will be returned in one check to members by mid-February.
A member's share of this refund is based upon the amount of electricity used in the specified years in relation to the electric usage of all members at that time.
In the world of co-ops, when revenues are greater than expenses, the difference is called a margin, and dividends are not paid to investing stockholders, as an investor-owned utility would do. They are shared among the member-owners of South Kentucky RECC--the people who get their electricity from the co-op. (You can learn more about capital credits on our website www.skrecc.com.)
South Kentucky RECC CEO Ken Simmons said this is just one of the many benefits of being a member-owner of an electric cooperative.
"It gives the Board and employees great pleasure to be able to send these capital credit checks to our membership. It affirms what our mission statement says - that we were 'formed for people, not profit.' We believe in this mission statement and strive to do the best that we can for our members. Particularly this year, when many of our members have had to face some great challenges, it is especially important that we are able to return capital credits. We wanted to make an impact for our membership, by providing our largest refund in the cooperative's 82-year history. The checks received by our members will be able to be used for any purpose that they choose."
Simmons added, "We ask that our members ensure that we have correct mailing information so that these checks can be easily and quickly delivered. This is especially important for active or past members during the years noted above. Past members should maintain current mailing information with us so that we may reach them in the event of future retirements."
If you have any questions about your capital credit refund, call your local South Kentucky RECC office or call 800-264-5112.
