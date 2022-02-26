South Kentucky RECC has always recognized the importance of our youth and education in our communities. One way the co-op does that is through its senior scholarship program, which is now open.
Each year, South Kentucky RECC awards up to 12, $1,000 scholarships to seniors from Adair County, Casey County, Clinton County, Lincoln County, McCreary Central, Pulaski County, Somerset, Somerset Christian, Southwestern, Russell County and Wayne County High Schools, as well as one applicant from private schools and/or home-school programs. This year's scholarship deadline is April 1, 2022.
South Kentucky RECC CEO Ken Simmons says it is vital that the co-op supports the future of the Lake Cumberland area, and the senior scholarship program is a wonderful way to do that.
"The recipients of our scholarships have demonstrated great potential, and with that potential comes great talent. It is the goal of the co-op to provide these students with the educational opportunities they deserve. It's our desire that they will learn and grow through postsecondary education and then apply that knowledge and those life skills to help make advancements in our communities. These young people can have a major impact and keep the South Kentucky RECC service territory growing and thriving."
Alan Coffey, SKRECC Energy Services and Member Engagement Manager, says information about the SKRECC senior scholarship is available at the guidance offices of each high school, as well as on the co-op's website: www.skrecc.com.
"There are guidelines that must be met by seniors applying for the scholarship. Each student applicant's primary residence must be an active account of South Kentucky RECC. The winners are asked to attend the co-op-related events, such as a special senior scholarship day at South Kentucky RECC where they learn about the co-op, the seven cooperative principles and tour Cooper Power Station, among other things."
According to Coffey, each applicant must submit the scholarship application with an essay about: "Electric Vehicles (EVs) have actually been around for many years; however, in the 21st century, they have seen a huge resurgence because of technological developments and an increased focus on renewable energy and environmental issues. Today, nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the United States and beyond are offering an EV as part of their fleet. In your opinion, what are the positive impacts of electric vehicles? What are the challenges with EVs?"
Coffey adds that submissions for this year's scholarships will all be done online at: www.skrecc.com. Click the Community link, then Scholarships.
For more information about the South Kentucky RECC senior scholarship, visit your guidance counselor's office, call Coffey at 800-264-5112, or visit South Kentucky RECC's website. The deadline for submission is April 1, 2022.
