South Kentucky RECC Urges Electrical Safety at Home

It's truly amazing how electricity improves our lives, but electricity must also be respected. Without the proper precautions, electricity can cause serious injuries, fires, or even death.
Use light bulbs rated at the proper wattage for all fixtures in your home or business. Using a higher wattage than the fixture rating will increase brightness, but it can also melt light sockets, damage wire insulation or cause fires.
Never overload your outlets. Plugging too many devices in at one time can cause a fire.
Never pull plugs out by the cord. This damages the cord, creates a spark and a fire hazard. If you have young children in the house, always put caps on the outlets and don't overload with too many plugs. If the outlet feels hot, you probably have a dangerous fire hazard.
If bread gets stuck in your toaster, always unplug the toaster before trying to get the toast out. Never use a metal fork to remove toast while it is plugged in.
If you have a garbage disposal, unplug it before pulling anything out and shut off the breaker to be safe.
Water and electricity are dangerous together, so never use electric equipment in wet conditions, and keep devices like cell phones and video games away from plugs and sinks. Keep electrical cords away from sinks and always use dry hands to flip the switch or touch an electric appliance or tool.
South Kentucky RECC wants you to be safe and protect your home and loved ones.
