South Kentucky RECC Urges Members to Call Before They Dig

Spring is here, and with people staying at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many are beginning to think about home improvement projects. Before starting any home improvement project that requires any excavation including planting any bushes or trees, South Kentucky RECC says to consider what you are doing and not dig into more than you bargained for. There could be electric lines buried at your proposed digging site with anywhere from 120 volts of electricity up to 14,400 volts in them.
Two days or more before doing any type of digging, excavating, or blasting within the South Kentucky RECC service area, please notify the South Kentucky RECC underground notification center. Call your local SKRECC office or 800-264-5112 and ask for the dispatcher. Dispatchers are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The dispatcher will ask for your name, phone number, the type of digging or other work that will be done, when you plan to begin work, the name of the person responsible for the work, directions to the digging site, and the nearest South Kentucky RECC service or meter number.
Before you call, please have your electric bill with the meter number and location number in hand.
South Kentucky employees will then check to see if SKRECC has underground lines in the area, and if so, will mark the route with red flags.
If the South Kentucky RECC employee doing the locating doesn't find someone at the site to talk to, they will leave a door knocker with their name and the time it was flagged.
If you must dig within 3 feet or across the flags, please call the dispatcher again, so we can be present, but still social distancing, when you dig to ensure your safety.
