South Kentucky RECC Urges Members to Call Before They Dig

Betty Sue Coffey, age 71, of Somerset, KY, formerly of Monticello, KY, passed away February 3, 2021 at Jean Waddle Care Center. She was born November 10, 1949 in Monticello, KY; the daughter of the late Roy and Minnie (Hunley) Crabtree. She married Frank Lyle Coffey, Sr. who preceded her in …