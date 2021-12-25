South schools defeat north for coveted 2021-2022 Compassion Cup

The Feud for Food is a two-week annual food drive competition within the Pulaski County Schools where the winner gets possession of the trophy until next year. Students and staff across the district donate non-perishable food items that is distributed to families through community agencies and local churches.
Since the Feud began 20 years ago, the students and staff of Pulaski County Schools have collected 1,183,134 food items for families in our community. This year, the North and South Schools collected a combined 53,454 food items. Due to the continued Covid-19 Pandemic, the numbers were still down a little; however, the schools still performed wonderfully.
The South Schools remained strong and was the winner for the 2021-2022 Feud for Food. Southern Middle School will get to house the Coveted Compassion Cup in their trophy case for collecting the most food items. The South Schools alone collected a total of 27,808 and the North Schools a total of 25,646 items.
The South Schools consist of Southern Elementary, Southwestern High School, Southern Middle School, Oak Hill Elementary, Nancy Elementary, and Burnside Elementary. The North Schools consist of Pulaski Elementary, Pulaski County High School, Eubank Elementary, Memorial Education Center, Northern Middle School, Northern Elementary School, and Shopville Elementary.
Staff and the Family Resource and Youth Service Centers coordinate the Feud for Food Drive in each of our schools.
Great appreciation goes out to the students and staff for their participation in the 2021-2022 Feud for Food.
Kindness and Compassion sweep through Pulaski Schools!
