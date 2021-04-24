The 2020 - 2021 Southern Middle School Academic Team is District 44 Champions and Region 11 runners-up.
In the District 44 Governor's Cup competition, the Quick Recall team earned first place. Team members are: Chandler Wolke, Madison Smith, Duane Kerr, Landon Goad, Oliver Frey, John Kaminski, Nancy Patterson, Riley Stinson, Khloe Albertson, and Emily Hicks. The following students also competed and placed in individual testing/competition categories in the District tournament, earning the right to compete in the Regional Competition: Chandler Wolke (3rd place, Social Studies), Duane Kerr (2nd place, Science), Hayven Flowers (4th place, Science), Oliver Frey (1st place, Mathematics), Andrew Wolke (3rd Place, Mathematics), Madison Smith, (4th place Mathematics, 4th place Composition), Morgan Mounce (1st Place, Language Arts, 2nd place Composition), and Ansley Mounce (2nd place, Arts and Humanities. Also representing SMS in the individual testing competitions were Landon Goad, Emily Hicks, Riley Stinson, John Kaminski, Nancy Patterson.
The Southern Middle School Governor's Cup competitors moved on to Regionals where they won over all runners up in the Region 11 Competition. Quick Recall placed 3rd place out of 8 schools. The following students advanced to the State Competition from Regionals this year: Oliver Frey (1st place, Mathematics), Madison Smith (2nd place Mathematics, 5th place Composition), and Andrew Wolke (4th place Mathematics), Duane Kerr (2nd place Science), Chandler Wolke (5th place Social Studies), Morgan Mounce (3rd place Language Arts, 2nd place Composition).
These students represented Southern Middle School well both in competition and through the integrity and high standards and expectations to which they hold themselves accountable. Congrats on all of your accomplishments and successes this year, Warriors! We are so proud of you!
