Pulaski's southern schools have done it again -- winning the Compassion Cup for another consecutive year in the 2020-21 Feud for Food drive.
The Feud for Food is a two-week annual food drive competition within Pulaski County Schools where the winner gets possession of the trophy until next year. Students and staff across the district donate non-perishable food items that are distributed to families through community agencies and local churches.
Since the Feud began 20 years ago, the students and staff of Pulaski County Schools have collected a total of 1,129,680 food items for families in our community. This year, the North and South Schools collected a combined total of 31,368 food items. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the numbers were down from last year; however, the schools still performed wonderfully.
The South Schools remained strong and won the 2020-2021 Feud for Food. Southern Middle School will get to house the coveted Compassion Cup in their trophy case for collecting the most for the south with a total of 13,712 food items. The South Schools alone collected a total of 24,695 and the North Schools a total of 6,673 items.
The South Schools consist of Southern Elementary, Southwestern High School, Southern Middle School, Oak Hill Elementary, Nancy Elementary, and Burnside Elementary. The North Schools consist of Pulaski Elementary, Pulaski County High School, Eubank Elementary, Memorial Education Center, Northern Middle School, Northern Elementary School, and Shopville Elementary.
The Feud for Food Drive is coordinated by staff and the Family Resource and Youth Service Centers in each school.
Pictured with the Compassion Cup is Southern Middle School's Principal William Sims, SMS Coordinator Jeremy Cole and SMS Assistant Principal James Cox. Absent from picture is Shannon Ford, newly retired from SMS. Cole and Ford have spearheaded the Southern Middle School's food drive for several years. They work diligently with the Warrior Tribe to keep the Compassion Cup and teach the students the importance of giving. Ford will truly be missed in this endeavor.
Congratulations to SMS students and staff that worked so hard this year and thanks to all of the students for a job well done.
