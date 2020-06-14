Spend your stimulus check wisely

You may have gotten or soon will be receiving an economic impact payment or so-called "stimulus check" that is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These payments are meant to help offset the financial hardships for individuals and families caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Carefully consider what to do with this money before spending it. Here are some ideas to help you get the most from your stimulus check.
Take care of the basics. If you have lost your job or have been laid off as a result of COVID-19, you may be struggling to take care of your basic needs, such as food, medicine and utilities. This money is intended to help you do that. If you are struggling, spend it on those items.
Get up-to-date on your bills. If you have fallen behind on your debts, you can use the stimulus as a chance to get caught up on those payments. Make sure you prioritize your debts in order of the most urgent payments. The CARES Act included additional relief options for certain payments, such as federally backed mortgages and student loans. You can contact your lender to find out what your options are.
Build an emergency fund. If you can meet all your debt obligations and provide for your family's basic needs, consider saving the money in an emergency fund. Just because you do not need the money right now does not mean that you will never need it in the future. An emergency fund can help you cover those unexpected expenses such as car repairs or major appliance purchases as they occur down the road.
Spend it wisely. If you decide to spend your stimulus check, make sure your purchase is a wise one, such as a home improvement, which could increase the value of your home or job training or education that can help increase your income in the future.
Invest it. Make your stimulus money grow for your and your family's future by investing it. There are many different types of investments you can consider, including 529 college saving plans, traditional and Roth IRAs, certificates of deposit, stocks, bonds etc. You can find out more about these investment options online or by contacting your banker or financial advisor.
Don't forget that next Sunday, June 21 is Father's Day. Use some of your money to buy the men in your life a special gift.
If you need your pressure canner gauge lid checked out before you begin canning, call the office at 679-6361 or bring your lid by the Pulaski County Extension Office and we will check it out for you. For any canning information, just contact the office and the publications you need will be sent out to you,
More information on family financial education topics is available by contacting the Pulaski County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Most of our local grocery stores features chicken breast on special each week. This is a delicious chicken salad recipe you and your family will enjoy.
Summer Chicken Salad
1 cup cooked chicken, shredded or cubed
½ cup celery, chopped
¼ cup onion, diced
½ cup cucumber, diced
½ cup your favorite mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon sale
¼ teaspoon black pepper
3 tomatoes
Mix all ingredients together in a medium bowl, except the Tomatoes. Core the tomatoes and cut down the sides of the tomato into 6 equal wedges, being careful not to cut through the tomato completely. Spoon the chicken salad into the center of each tomato and enjoy.
