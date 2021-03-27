Spring burndown considerations

Dr. Travis Legleiter Assistant Extension Professor
The February snow has melted, the days are getting longer, and daytime temperatures are on the rise. This means one thing: spring is here. The winter annuals have already taken notice with many already greening up in western Kentucky the first week of March. Spring burndowns prior to corn and soybean planting will begin soon if they haven't already and while most winter annuals are controlled relatively easily with our traditional burndown, there are a few species that tend to be a pain every year.
Italian (annual) ryegrass continues to climb the ranks as a troublesome weed for many Kentucky growers. This weed is a well-known pest in Kentucky wheat, but the number of complaints of failed burndowns on annual ryegrass in corn and soybean is on the rise. This weed is no longer just a wheat problem for Kentucky it is a problem in all row crops. Annual ryegrass emerges in the fall, rapidly grows into the late fall putting on a couple of tillers, then continues to grow in the early spring. Annual ryegrass has already begun to green up and will begin rapid growth in late March and early April. The key for successful annual ryegrass burndown is all about timing. Successful annual ryegrass burndowns occur when the plants are 6" or less in height and have not started stem elongation. Additionally, it is also key to apply burndowns to ryegrass when temperatures are consistently above 45F overnight for 2 to 3 days prior to and after the burndown application. This window of time capturing both the correct growth stage and air temperatures can be difficult to find, especially when you also consider that field soil conditions need to be dry enough for sprayer traffic. In evaluations of spring burndown options for ryegrass control in Kentucky, the following keys stand out:
• Use at least 1.5lb ae/a glyphosate
• Mixtures of 1.5 lb ae/a glyphosate plus 1 fl oz Sharpen results in the consistently greatest ryegrass control
• Avoid tank mixing glyphosate and atrazine or metribuzin as these products will antagonize glyphosate
activity in ryegrass.
For those dealing with ryegrass in corn the temptation is to put the burndown and preemergence herbicide on at the same time prior to corn planting. While, that has proven to be successful for the majority of acres and weed species, the inclusion of a pre-emerge herbicide that likely contains atrazine can antagonize the glyphosate. In these scenarios a farmer is better suited to apply their burndown without atrazine early in the spring and follow with an at planting application of the atrazine based residual herbicide.
Marestail (horseweed) another culprit that continues to be problematic for Kentucky grain crop growers. Marestail is most troublesome due to its seemingly random emergence patterns. Marestail can emerge in the fall, early spring, late spring, as well as throughout the early summer months. While the majority of our marestail emerges in the fall or in the early spring, the continual emergence into the summer makes this species especially troublesome for soybean farmers.
The biggest key for marestail management is burndown timing, regardless of what herbicide you are using for your burndown making applications to small rosette stage marestail is critical. The wide range of emergence timing for marestail means every field is likely to have different stages of marestail.
Fields at the UKREC with heavy winter annual pressure that were scouted on March 1, 2021 had marestail plants that were only 1 to 2 inches in rosette diameter, while other fields on the research farm with light winter annul infestations had rosette marestail plants up to 8 inches in diameter. Scouting now is key to identifying fields that need earlier burndowns to achieve optimal marestail burndown.
In the scenario of a field having overall heavy and diverse infestation of winter annual weeds it is easy to overlook the small marestail plants that often occur underneath the large pennycress and cressleaf groundsel plants. The temptation may be to simply apply glyphosate as it can efficiently control all of the winter annual weeds that are easy to see when scouting from the road. In these scenarios the glyphosate will kill all the winter annuals except the marestail and by soybean planting the field will be overgrown with marestail. It is always important to scout the entire field and not only account for the obvious weeds, but those that may be hiding underneath. Scouting now is key to understand if marestail is present and what growth stage the marestail is at; then determine the priority of fields for spring burndowns to maximize marestail control. Overall, we have found the following burndowns to be most effective for marestail:
Glyphosate (1 to 1.5 lb ae/a) plus Sharpen (1 fl oz/a)
Glyphosate (1 to 1.5 lb ae/a) plus Dicamba (0.25 to 0.5 lb ae/a)
Glyphosate (1 to 1.5 lb ae/a) plus 2,4-D (0.7 to 1 lb ae/a)
Glyphosate (1 to 1.5 lb ae/a) plus Elevore (1 fl oz/a) Liberty (29 to 36 fl oz/a)
The recent introduction of Enlist E3 and RR2Xtend/RR2XtendFlex soybean varieties has greatly increased the flexibility of 2,4-D and Dicamba for burndown applications in front of soybean planting for effective marestail control. Farmers using either of these soybean systems in fields with marestail are encouraged to take advantage of this flexibility and use these effective growth regulators for spring burndowns.
No-till field have started to green up the past week or two and many will be transitioning to hues or either purple or yellow. The yellow fields are likely either infested with a mustard species or cress leaf groundsel and the purple fields are infested with either purple deadnettle or henbit and in many cases, both. These fields also may contain many other common winter annuals such as field pennycress, shepardspurse, fleabanes, and chickweeds. Luckily many of these weeds are fairly easily controlled with combinations of common burndown products such as glyphosate, paraquat, 2,4-D, and Dicamba. Often these field are allowed to go unmanaged well into the spring/early summer until just prior to soybean planting due to the high effectiveness of burndown herbicide on these species. Despite the confidence of this trend, it should be noted that it can be beneficial to burndown earlier in the spring to allow for quicker soil warming and drying for earlier optimal planting conditions. There are a number of ALS-inhibitor based residual herbicides that can be applied as an early burndown up to 30 days prior to soybean planting. When mixed with glyphosate, paraquat, 2,4-D, or dicamba these products can provide an effective burndown and also keep the field relativity clean of early emerging summer annuals and late emerging winter annuals up to crop planting.
