State Capital's tulip bulbs for sale August 15

Beth Wilson, UK Horticulture Agent and Lake Cumberland Master Gardener Association advisor, stated that the Pulaski County Extension Office has received an allotment of over 1,000 tulip bulbs from tulips that were grown and displayed in front of the Kentucky state capital this season.
The week before the Kentucky Derby, the state takes up the tulips and replaces them with other flowers. Jane Beshear, during her husband Governor Steve Beshear's administration, learned they were being discarded and thought there could be an opportunity to use them for something wonderful.
She created a program where non-profits could obtain these bulbs, sell them and use the proceeds to help fund local food pantries and non-profit service projects.
A local master Gardner saw a program on KET and realized the opportunity for Pulaski County.
With the assistance of Dr. Rodney Casada, the local group applied for and was allocated the bulbs. These bulbs will be sold and the proceeds used to benefit both God's Food Pantry and the local Extension Office.
Brenda Russell, executive director of God's Food Pantry said, "It's a win-win program for everyone involved!"
Pre-orders and payments will begin August 15 and distribution will be October 1st and 2nd from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Office at 28 Parkway Drive in Somerset.
"Specialty bulbs generally range in cost from $6 to $9 each. The bulbs from our state capital will be a bargain at $1 each and they are a part of history," stated Wilson.
Tulip color is unknown. Bulbs will be sold in the following groups:
$10….10 bulbs
$25….25 bulbs
$50….50 bulbs
$100….100 bulbs
If you are interested in taking advantage of this wonderful opportunity, you can call the Pulaski County Extension Office at 606-679-6361 to order and prepay. OR
God's Food Pantry at 606-679-8560
Source: Marvin Kinch, Lake Cumberland Master Gardener
