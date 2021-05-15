WILLIAMSBURG, KY (05/10/2021)-- University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate its newest graduates. Students in the Class of 2021 hailed from 40 states and territories as well as multiple countries, including Canada, Gambia, India, Jamaica, Madagascar, Serbia, Spain, Taiwan, and Ukraine, among others. Graduates from the Class of 2020 were also able to participate in this year's ceremonies.
Cumberlands' newest graduates include the following students from the local area:
Connor McJunkin of Somerset, Master of Science in Strategic Management
William Sims of Science Hill, Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership
Valerie Deremer of Somerset, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies
Zachary Taylor of Science Hill, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies
Alane Gregory of Monticello, Master of Arts in Teaching
Bradley Woodcock of Somerset, Master of Arts in Teaching
Charles Thompson of Somerset, Master of Arts in Teaching
Denine Woodall of Somerset, Master of Arts in Teaching
Glenda Brown of Somerset, Master of Arts in Teaching
Jon West of Monticello, Master of Arts in Teaching
Mark Payne of Somerset, Master of Arts in Teaching
Athena Deaton of Somerset, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Jeremy Young of Somerset, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Kyle Spencer of Bronston, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Elizabeth Rowlands of Nancy, Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Kara Crawford of Crab Orchard, Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist
Allison Grado of Somerset, Master of Arts Education in School Counseling
Holly Bartley of Monticello), Master of Arts Education in School Counseling
Jordan Davis of Windsor, Education Specialist in School Counselor
Jennifer Smith of Windsor, Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction
Jeffrey Murphy of Somerset, Education Specialist in Principal
Lindsay Prather of Somerset, Education Specialist in Principal
Benjamin Tyler of Brodhead, Associate of Science in Information Technology
Emma Sylvester of Monticello, Bachelor of Applied Science in Public Health
Hayley Correll of Somerset, Bachelor of Applied Science in Public Health
John Harris of Monticello, Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology
Amber Craft of Somerset, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Caitlyn Cole of Monticello, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Dena Gibaszek of Somerset, Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Emily Hamilton of Somerset, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
Janey Jones of Monticello, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Mahala Burton of Faubush, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology
Miah Carey of Burnside, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Samuel Golden of Somerset, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Tori Dishman of Monticello, Bachelor of Science in Human Services and Public Health
Trevor Smith of Somerset, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Dusty Wright of Monticello, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education
Jessica DeBord of Somerset, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education
Rebekah Whitaker of Science Hill, Bachelor of Science Education in Psychology and Middle School Education
Abigail Reynolds of Crab Orchard, Master of Arts in Teaching
Brittany Brown of Nancy, Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling
Janette Slaven of Somerset, Master of Arts in Teaching
Jessica Cannada of Eubank, Master of Arts in Christian Studies
Leisha Stewart of Somerset, Master of Arts in Education.
Cumberlands President Dr. Larry Cockrum gave his heartfelt congratulations to the students and offered them a few reminders as they take their next step in life.
"You will have a unique story to tell throughout your life about the circumstances of your senior year," Cockrum said. "How you respond to circumstances is more important, more defining, and more lasting than the circumstance itself. Always remember that with hopefulness, with preparation, and with the proper tools, we are all capable of a new and positive beginning. Find the joy in life. Life brings opportunities and obstacles. Pursue the opportunities, and be persistent and patient getting past the obstacles. Follow your heart, but use your head. Listen to the people around you, always look to learn, grow, and try new things, and laugh a lot."
President Cockrum also took a moment to recognize the family and friends who had supported the graduates while they were taking classes, noting their "sacrifice, concern, and labor of love" that helped the graduates succeed.
The university also honored exemplary students during its undergraduate commencement ceremonies on April 30 and May 1, acknowledging the students' exceptional academic performance, leadership, and character.
Hutton Scholars include all undergraduate students who completed a minimum of 200 community service hours during their Cumberlands career. The Class of 2021 had 31 Hutton Scholars and performed 30,935 hours of community service throughout their college careers. The Corporation for National and Community Services values volunteer work at $25.43 per hour, making this graduation class' total contribution to the community $693,603.
The administration also recognized students who had been accepted into the J.T. Vallandingham Scholastic Honor Society, the highest academic honor granted by Cumberlands. For acceptance, the students must have completed 96 hours of coursework and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.75. There were 64 students from the Class of 2021 inducted into the honor society.
The university thanks this spring's graduates for their lasting, positive influence on Cumberlands' campus and the community and congratulates all Class of 2021 scholars and award winners on a job well done.
Graduates who attended commencement ceremonies (both the Class of 2020 ceremony and Class of 2021 ceremonies) may visit www.ucumberlands.edu/classof2021 to download their graduation ceremony video and photos.
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.