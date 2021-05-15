WILLIAMSBURG, KY (05/10/2021)-- University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate its newest graduates. Students in the Class of 2021 hailed from 40 states and territories as well as multiple countries, including Canada, Gambia, India, Jamaica, Madagascar, Serbia, Spain, Taiwan, and Ukraine, among others. Graduates from the Class of 2020 were also able to participate in this year's ceremonies.

Cumberlands' newest graduates include the following students from the local area:

Connor McJunkin of Somerset, Master of Science in Strategic Management

William Sims of Science Hill, Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership

Valerie Deremer of Somerset, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies

Zachary Taylor of Science Hill, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies

Alane Gregory of Monticello, Master of Arts in Teaching

Bradley Woodcock of Somerset, Master of Arts in Teaching

Charles Thompson of Somerset, Master of Arts in Teaching

Denine Woodall of Somerset, Master of Arts in Teaching

Glenda Brown of Somerset, Master of Arts in Teaching

Jon West of Monticello, Master of Arts in Teaching

Mark Payne of Somerset, Master of Arts in Teaching

Athena Deaton of Somerset, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Jeremy Young of Somerset, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Kyle Spencer of Bronston, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Elizabeth Rowlands of Nancy, Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Kara Crawford of Crab Orchard, Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist

Allison Grado of Somerset, Master of Arts Education in School Counseling

Holly Bartley of Monticello), Master of Arts Education in School Counseling

Jordan Davis of Windsor, Education Specialist in School Counselor

Jennifer Smith of Windsor, Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction

Jeffrey Murphy of Somerset, Education Specialist in Principal

Lindsay Prather of Somerset, Education Specialist in Principal

Benjamin Tyler of Brodhead, Associate of Science in Information Technology

Emma Sylvester of Monticello, Bachelor of Applied Science in Public Health

Hayley Correll of Somerset, Bachelor of Applied Science in Public Health

John Harris of Monticello, Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology

Amber Craft of Somerset, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Caitlyn Cole of Monticello, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Dena Gibaszek of Somerset, Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Emily Hamilton of Somerset, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

Janey Jones of Monticello, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Mahala Burton of Faubush, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology

Miah Carey of Burnside, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Samuel Golden of Somerset, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Tori Dishman of Monticello, Bachelor of Science in Human Services and Public Health

Trevor Smith of Somerset, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Dusty Wright of Monticello, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education

Jessica DeBord of Somerset, Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education

Rebekah Whitaker of Science Hill, Bachelor of Science Education in Psychology and Middle School Education

Abigail Reynolds of Crab Orchard, Master of Arts in Teaching

Brittany Brown of Nancy, Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling

Janette Slaven of Somerset, Master of Arts in Teaching

Jessica Cannada of Eubank, Master of Arts in Christian Studies

Leisha Stewart of Somerset, Master of Arts in Education.

Cumberlands President Dr. Larry Cockrum gave his heartfelt congratulations to the students and offered them a few reminders as they take their next step in life.

"You will have a unique story to tell throughout your life about the circumstances of your senior year," Cockrum said. "How you respond to circumstances is more important, more defining, and more lasting than the circumstance itself. Always remember that with hopefulness, with preparation, and with the proper tools, we are all capable of a new and positive beginning. Find the joy in life. Life brings opportunities and obstacles. Pursue the opportunities, and be persistent and patient getting past the obstacles. Follow your heart, but use your head. Listen to the people around you, always look to learn, grow, and try new things, and laugh a lot."

President Cockrum also took a moment to recognize the family and friends who had supported the graduates while they were taking classes, noting their "sacrifice, concern, and labor of love" that helped the graduates succeed.

The university also honored exemplary students during its undergraduate commencement ceremonies on April 30 and May 1, acknowledging the students' exceptional academic performance, leadership, and character.

Hutton Scholars include all undergraduate students who completed a minimum of 200 community service hours during their Cumberlands career. The Class of 2021 had 31 Hutton Scholars and performed 30,935 hours of community service throughout their college careers. The Corporation for National and Community Services values volunteer work at $25.43 per hour, making this graduation class' total contribution to the community $693,603.

The administration also recognized students who had been accepted into the J.T. Vallandingham Scholastic Honor Society, the highest academic honor granted by Cumberlands. For acceptance, the students must have completed 96 hours of coursework and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.75. There were 64 students from the Class of 2021 inducted into the honor society.

The university thanks this spring's graduates for their lasting, positive influence on Cumberlands' campus and the community and congratulates all Class of 2021 scholars and award winners on a job well done.

Graduates who attended commencement ceremonies (both the Class of 2020 ceremony and Class of 2021 ceremonies) may visit www.ucumberlands.edu/classof2021 to download their graduation ceremony video and photos.

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you