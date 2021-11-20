Many students think of education after high school as the traditional four-year college degree. However, students have many other options from which to choose, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
One option is to pursue a two-year degree that leads to a job in the workforce. A second option is to earn a diploma or certificate in a trade or specialized skill. These programs typically take six to 18 months to complete before the student is ready to enter the workforce.
"Whether a student's interest lies is in a more traditional university setting or a skilled trade apprenticeship, pursuing education beyond a high school diploma is the key to job preparedness," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. "With the availability of a broad array of student aid options, KHEAA can help students secure financing to support a variety of training and educational pursuits."
Students have numerous financial aid programs available to help them pay for this training, including the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, which KHEAA administers. Students should contact the financial aid office of the school they plan to attend to learn more about student aid availability.
Military service is another option, which doesn't mean education has to stop at high school. All branches of the armed forces have education options for service men and women, either while they're in uniform or after their discharge. Service members should contact their unit educational office to discuss student aid options. The commonwealth's National Guard members can also take advantage of the Kentucky National Guard Tuition Assistance Program, which is administered by KHEAA.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers Kentucky's student financial aid programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES). Its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), offers low-cost Advantage Loans to help students and parents pay for college or refinance student loans. For more information about Advantage Loans, visit www.AdvantageEducationLoan.com.
Many of KHEAA's student aid programs are funded by Kentucky Lottery revenue.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.