In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Students from your area who made the spring 2021 Dean's List at Cumberlands include: Jayna Albright from Brodhead (40409), Garrett Bailey from Somerset (42503), Kathryn Baker from Eubank (42567), Madison Barker from Somerset (42503), Mahala Burton from Faubush (42544), Alyssa Carter from Broadhead (40409), Holly Chamley from Somerset (42503), Hayley Correll from Somerset (42503), Ann Davis from Burnside (42519), Erica Dick from Science Hill (42553), Tori Dishman from Monticello (42633), Molly Emond from Eubank (42567), Steven Fitzgerald from Somerset (42503), McKenzie Fitzpatrick from Somerset (42503), Dena Gibaszek from Somerset (42503), Jasmine Gregory from Somerset (42501), Hailey Gregory from Monticello (42633), Logan Guffey from Somerset (42503), Kory Haas from Monticello (42633), Brittney Hallum from Somerset (42503), John Harris from Monticello (42633), Brooklyn Henderson from Science Hill (42553), Monica Hurst from Brodhead (40409), Katelyn James from Bronston (42518), Paige Johnson from Science Hill (42553), Casey Jones from Monticello (42633), Janey Jones from Monticello (42633), Caitlin Jones from Eubank (42567), Haley Kidd from Somerset (42501), Chelsie Loveless from Somerset (42501), Lonnie Loveless from Somerset (42501), Lindsay Mcclellan from Monticello (42633), Brandy Osborne from Somerset (42503), Elizabeth Owens from Somerset (42503), Jonathan Parmelee from Somerset (42503), Richard Perkins from Somerset (42501), Kanisha Price from Science Hill (42553), Saydee Romain from Somerset (42503), Jordan Roy from Somerset (42503), Andrew Shannon from Somerset (42503), Kendra Singleton from Somerset (42503), Trevor Smith from Somerset (42503), Leanna Stigall from Ferguson (42501), Emma Sylvester from Barrier (42633), Lauren Taheny from Somerset (42503), Keely Tarter from Somerset (42503), Tanya Taylor from Somerset (42503), Jacklynn Thacker from Crab Orchard (40419), Tonya Troxtle from Somerset (42501), Hayley Tucker from Monticello (42633), Shawna Vanhook from Somerset (42501), Cynthia Ward from Bronston (42518), and Sumer Weatherford from Eubank (42567).
Well done to these Patriots!
