WILLIAMSBURG, KY (06/15/2020)-- In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
Students from your local area who were named to this semester's President's List include:
Kaylee Abbott of W Somerset (42564)
Hayley Correll of Somerset (42503)
Nathaniel Cox of Somerset (42503)
Amber Craft of Somerset (42503)
Katelyn Dalton of Somerset (42503)
Jessica DeBord of Somerset (42503)
Nicholas McKinney of Somerset (42501)
Dusty Wright of Monticello (42633)
Kelsey Alley of Monticello (42633)
Ashlee Byrd of Somerset (42501)
Caitlyn Cole of Monticello (42633)
Elliott Cross of Monticello (42633)
Jaime Fuson of Bronston (42518)
Samuel Golden of Somerset (42503)
Jessica Johnson of Monticello (42633)
Wesley Lamar of Somerset (42503)
Shannon Mann of Monticello (42633)
Kendra Mullins of Crab Orchard (40419)
University of the Cumberlands is the largest and most affordable private university in Kentucky.
Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.