WILLIAMSBURG, KY (05/19/2020)-- Academic departments at University of the Cumberlands make time each year to recognize outstanding students.
Students are notified of these honors and recognized during special departmental events held as the spring semester finishes.
This spring, celebrations were virtual, but that did not diminish the level of pride professors had for their students' hard work and accomplishments.
The departmental award winners for the 2019-2020 academic year the following students from Pulaski County:
• Missions and Ministry Student of the Year -- Jacob Tyler Singleton (Eubank, KY)
• Phyllis Richardson Wood Scholarship -- Andrew Christopher Lee Shannon (Somerset, KY)
Congratulations to these outstanding students!
