Several students from the Pulaski area received degrees this summer from the University of the Cumberlands. They include:
Jessie Miller of Somerset, who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration & Public Health
Logan Poynter of Somerset, who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology
Alisha Burton of Somerset, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Charles Walters of Somerset, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Wanetta Morrow of Monticello, who completed their Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership
Courtney Inabnitt of Nancy, who completed their Education Specialist in Principal
Sara Harris of Monticello, who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction
Angela Hudson of Somerset, who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction
Jamie Bell of Burnside, who completed their Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling
Tiffany Roberts of Science Hill, who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Laura Cundiff of Somerset, who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Literacy Specialist
Perri Sams of Somerset, who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader
Kelsey Hargis of Somerset, who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary English
Diana Phelps of Somerset, who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner
The University congratulates all its summer graduates on reaching this significant milestone in their lives and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!
