Several students from the Pulaski area received degrees this summer from the University of the Cumberlands. They include:

Jessie Miller of Somerset, who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration & Public Health

Logan Poynter of Somerset, who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology

Alisha Burton of Somerset, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Charles Walters of Somerset, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Wanetta Morrow of Monticello, who completed their Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership

Courtney Inabnitt of Nancy, who completed their Education Specialist in Principal

Sara Harris of Monticello, who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction

Angela Hudson of Somerset, who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction

Jamie Bell of Burnside, who completed their Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling

Tiffany Roberts of Science Hill, who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Laura Cundiff of Somerset, who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Literacy Specialist

Perri Sams of Somerset, who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader

Kelsey Hargis of Somerset, who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary English

Diana Phelps of Somerset, who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner

The University congratulates all its summer graduates on reaching this significant milestone in their lives and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!

University of the Cumberlands is the largest and most affordable private university in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

