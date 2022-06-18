Sun protection a must for summer

Happy Father's Day to all our male friends and a reminder to them to protect their skin while working outside on these sizzling summer days. Sunburns not only hurt, but they can also ruin a family outing, sporting event, or outdoor fun. If you have planned an outdoor event for this weekend, be sure to protect your people from the sun rays. Lots of people have experienced the effects of too much sun and that does not account for the long-term damage unprotected skin can experience.
Many people have questions about sun safety, and the most logical place to start is "What is a sunburn?" A sunburn is when your skin gets too much ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, which causes a superficial inflammation of the skin. You cannot feel UV radiation like you can feel the heat coming from a stove or an iron (burns from these heat sources are called "thermal burns"). Because you cannot feel UV radiation, you are more likely to stay outdoors and only pay attention to your skin once the UV damage has already occurred.
To decrease your risk of becoming sunburned, it is important to learn different types of sun protection. There are two common rules for applying sunscreen. The first is the teaspoon rule -- a teaspoon for your face, a teaspoon for your arms, a teaspoon for your legs, etc. Whatever your body size, if you fill your hand full of sunscreen you should have enough to cover your entire body. This rule works the same for children; use the size of their hand to ensure enough coverage of sunscreen for their body.
Spray-on sunscreens are popular, but it can be difficult to determine if you have full coverage using these products. With spray-on sunscreen, you know you are getting enough coverage when you skin looks like it is glistening wet. Instead of spraying your face directly, first spray the sunscreen into your hand and then rub the sunscreen on your face.
Sunscreens do expire. They should have an expiration date, which is typically about three years. It is good to check all sunscreen labels before you purchase some. Sunscreen products also have degrees of SPF protection. You want to look for labels that say that sunscreen protects against UVA and UVB rays -- this is called "broad spectrum" protection.
It is important to remember that sunscreen is water resistant, not waterproof. One application provides 40-80 minutes of sun protection, so, it is important to be aware of when it is time to reapply.
The most overlooked areas when applying sunscreen are the back of the neck, ears, behind your arms, and tops of your feet. To our farmers, lawn mowers, gardeners and others who are working in the sun, you can also protect yourself from the sun by wearing sun-protective clothing. Keep your body parts covered. Wear a hat with at least a 3-inch brim. Try to complete your outside work early in the morning, and not during the middle of the day.
While the protection that sunscreen applications fade over 40-80 minutes, sun-protective clothing provides constant coverage when outside. If you wear a sun-protective shirt and hat, or some type of head covering, you do not need to worry about reapplying sunscreen lotion.
Seeking shade can also help, so be mindful to take frequent breaks from out of the sun. If you are in an outdoor area that lacks shade, consider bringing the shade with you such an umbrella. Remember, temperature is not a good indicator of the strength of the sun's rays. The sun can still damage your skin on a cloudy or cool day. Swimming pools and the lake may keep you cool, but it does not protect you from the sun rays. Come by the Extension Office and receive a bottle of sunscreen lotion.
Let us fire up the grill for a delicious Pork Tenderloin dish.
*1 ½ -2 pounds Pork Tenderloin (cut into 4 chops)
Juice of ½ lemon
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon Italian Herb Seasoning
¼ cup oil
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons mustard
2 teaspoons honey
Pat dry, and slice pork into 4 - 2 ½ inch slices
For marinate, combine lemon juice, garlic, Italian Herb seasoning, oil, salt, pepper, mustard and honey in a small bowl.
Put half of the mixture into a large Ziploc bag and add pork slices. Press out air, seal the bag, and cover each pork slice with the marinate. Chill for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.
Preheat clean grill to medium and oil the cleaned grates. Using tongs, transfer the pork to the grill.
Close the grill and cook 15 to 20 minutes, turning every few minutes to ensure even cooking. After grilling 10 minutes, brush the remaining marinate over all sides of the pork. Grill until no pink is showing. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving. *You can cut thinner slices if you desire, cutting the tenderloin in half lengthwise to yield two thinner tenderloin pieces and proceed with recipe. Grill until no pink is showing.
