92 YEARS AGO
SEPT. 24, 1930
Ferries must go
Construction of the toll bridge over the Cumberland River at Burnside will be completed in 475 days. Competing ferries must be purchased so that when a state-owned bridge is in operation it will have no competition.
Creamery station sold
William J. Tanner has purchased the Merchants Creamery Station on Vine Street from John Will Bobbitt.
Natural gas coming?
Several reputable concerns are seeking to serve the city with natural gas. One bidder for the franchise says his company could be operating in 30 days.
Coming to Cotter
The city has granted Howard Zilar a permit to build a five-room bungalow on East Cotter Avenue.
Class brass
Edward Barnes has been elected senior class president at Somerset High. Murrell Harris is vice president, and Ima Mae Vanhook secretary-treasurer.
Ivan the great?
Ivan Kelly, one of Somerset's most popular young men, is now working for Roy L. Lowenthal's Insurance Agency here. He should make good in the insurance field.
Welcome to Somerset
Somerset deems it an unusual and special privilege to have as its guests this week delegates to the ninety-eighth annual convention of the Disciples of Christ.
Bring a friend
"Men Without Women" is now showing at the Virginia Theatre.
Ferguson falls
The Somerset High Briar Jumpers opened their football season by defeating Ferguson 25-0. Although outweighed, the Jumpers outplayed their opponent in every department.
Welcome in Welborn
Miss Lois Dugger of Squib is staying at Tom Price's place in Welborn.
Take the bus
Travel by bus to Louisville for $4, and to Cincinnati for $4.50.
See you later
John Slessinger returned last week from Cincinnati where he consulted an eye specialist who advised him his eyes are now in excellent condition. This will be good news to his many friends here.
Breaking news
E. B. Sheehee, air brake inspector of the Southern Railway, was here last week giving instruction to employees. Classes were held in a private car provided for that purpose.
OCTOBER 1, 1930
Who, what, where, when
James Adams, foreman of the Commonwealth Printing Shop, badly cut the fore finger of his left hand with a saw at this home on Sagasser Street last Wednesday.
New front
Judge V. P. Smith is building a new front at his South Main Street building which is occupied by the Kroger Grocery Company.
Lesson learned?
In county court news, Evelyn Carter, Holly Calhoun, and Allie Bishop were charged with breach of the piece and fined one cent and cost.
Come hear Henry
Henry H. Smith has been appointed chairman of the County Republican Speaking Bureau. Many speaking will be held throughout the county during the next few weeks.
That's our boy
More than 50 fans from Somerset watched native son Robert Bruce Waddle play flawless football for Centre College last Saturday.
Tragedy in Hazard
B. E. Hill, special traffic policeman, who killed 21-month-old Norma Lee Maggard at Hazard, has been given a life sentence. He claimed he shot at the tires of the car the baby and mother were riding in and the bullet glanced. He also claimed the car was exceeding the city's speed limit.
Somerset Woman's Club
Steps were taken here Tuesday afternoon to organize a Somerset Woman's Club. Thirty women attended the organization meeting held in the parlors of the First Christian Church and 29 of them joined the club. Mrs. M. C. Williams was appointed temporary chairman to perfect an organization. Mrs. L. M. Miller of Mt. Vernon, district governor of the Kentucky Federation of Woman's Clubs, presided.
The organization will not be completed until next Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 7, when a second meeting will be held at the Christian Church parlors. Every woman in Somerset interested in club work is urged to attend.
Maples moving
The Rev. J. A. Maples, pastor of Burnside Baptist Church the past five years, has accepted a call to a church in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A new church has been built and many members added during his pastorate.
Price reduction
The noon and evening meal at the Hotel Beecher have been reduced from $1 to 75 cents. A large number of Somerset people have been taking their Sunday meals at this popular place.
Marriage licenses
Rufus Baugh, 19, and Minnie Vaught, 18, both Mt. Zion.
Roscoe Harris, 20, Pulaski, and Edna Bullock, 17, Plato.
Walter Kirk, 22, and Etta Brassfield, 18, both Luretha.
Arthur D. Stephens, 31, and Lucy Jane Moore, 21, both Eubank.
George W. Miller, 47, and Pollie Lee Patton, 19, both Trimble.
Took his tonsils
Henry Smith of Ferguson had his tonsils removed Saturday at Dr. Gamblin's hospital in Burnside.
Steers sell
George Allen of Ruth sold two fine steers Saturday. Price unknown.
OCTOBER 8, 1930
Dies at church
John W. Colyer, 78, retired school teacher, passed away while leading a service at First Baptist Church.
Hit by bus
Archie Davis, 22, was killed instantly Tuesday night when struck by a Colyer Brothers bus on the Monticello Pike. He had been blinded by a southbound car.
Ex-Jumpers shine
Ray "Bushhog" Mckinney, Howard Huff and Luther Tibbals, former Somerset High football stars, played a prominent part in the University of Louisville's smashing win over Hanover College.
Commented
