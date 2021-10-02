It is now more important than ever to think about sustainable living. However, don't be fooled into thinking that sustainability is expensive or time consuming. You can make many small lifestyle changes to help both the environment and your pocketbook.
One of the easiest ways is to adjust your home thermostat temperature settings. In the fall, turn off the air, open the windows and enjoy the cool autumn breezes. Studies show that you can save as much as 10% a year on heating and cooling costs by simply setting your thermostat 7 -10 degrees F lower for eight hours a day. Come wintertime, you can easily save energy by adjusting the thermostat to 68 degrees F while you're awake and setting it lower while you're asleep or gone from home.
Lighting accounts for approximately 15% of an average home's electricity bill. By using LED lighting, the average household can save about $225 a year. Look for the ENERGY STAR bulbs to maximize your savings on lighting.
Try reusing products such as appliances, clothes and home furnishings in lieu of purchasing new ones. Before buying new, consider repurposing products you already own or buy secondhand. Purchasing furniture and clothes from thrift stores, for example, is both budget- and environment -friendly.
From meal planning to reusable packaging, think about ways to reduce household waste. Use cloth napkins you can wash, rather than paper. Choose reusable plates, containers. straws and silverware over disposable ones. Make your own coffee at home rather than purchasing coffee on the run. Fill up reusable water bottle to cut costs and reduce trash.
Plan your meals around items already in your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer. This will reduce both food (and money) waste. Sometimes you forget about food you have placed in your freezer, so check it often.
For more ways to save money and support the environment, contact the Pulaski County Extension office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
The Lake Cumberland Farmers Market will continue to be opened through the month of October. Take time to visit the market to see the many fresh products you can purchase. The Market is opened on Saturday's from 8:00 to 2:00.
Young at Heart will meet on Thursday, October 7, in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church in Somerset. This meeting begins at 12:00 noon.
Don't forget we would love for you to become a member of our Pulaski County Extension Homemakers. Dues are $11 per year. Call 679-6361 for more information or come by the office at 28 Parkway Drive.
The First Baptist Church located on North Main Street in Somerset will be having a quilt show "In the Beginning" on Saturday, October 16 from 10:00 to 3:00 and then on Sunday Afternoon until 2:00. Twenty quilts depicting the creation of the world will be exhibited. This will be in The Bridge at the church. It is a free showing and donations will be accepted to benefit Pulaski County Habitat for Humanity.
This is a very healthy soup that your family will enjoy.
Kale and Potato Soup
4 teaspoons olive oil
1 chopped yellow onion
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 box (48 ounce) low-sodium chicken broth
6 red potatoes, diced
1/2 cup chopped carrot
4 cups shredded kale
1/2-pound cooked chicken breast, shredded
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
This recipe will make 6, 1 ½ cup servings.
In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat for 1 minute. Add chopped onion and garlic and cook uncovered for 5 minutes. Add chicken broth, potatoes and carrot; cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Mix in the kale, chicken and black pepper. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until kale is tender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.