Sweet enough without all that sugar

Sweeteners have been around since the earliest history of man and provided carbohydrates as a source of energy. Fruit and honey were the first sweet foods available to man. Today, sugar is one of the most popular food additives in the United States.
We know that the overindulgence of foods high in calories and low in nutrients can lead to chronic health problems. Even so, questions remain. How much sugar do I really need? What is the difference between sugars and artificial sweeteners? What part does sugar play in a healthy diet? Is life really sweet without all that sugar?
An alternative to nutritive sweeteners are zero- or low-calorie non-nutritive sweeteners. As they can be 200 to 1,000 times sweeter than sugar, only very small amounts are needed to sweeten foods. They generally do not provide any calories or only very few calories as such small amounts are needed. These sugar substitutes may be naturally occurring or artificially made. They must pass approval of the Food and Drug Administration before they can be marketed in the United States.
The following non-nutritive sweeteners have been approved by the FDA: acesulfame-potassium, aspartame, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, advantame, and sugar alcohols. Other high-intensity sweeteners such as stevia and monk fruit are derived from plants and are generally recognized as safe (GRAS status) by the FDA.
It is important to remember that not all sweeteners are the same. A teaspoon of different sweeteners may contain different amounts of calories. For example, a teaspoon of table sugar has 16 calories, whereas a teaspoon of honey has 21 calories.
Nutrient dense foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and other beneficial substances. Nutrient dense foods typically do not have high amount of added sugar. Examples of nutrient dense foods are low fat dairy products, fruits, vegetables, whole grain and lean animal and plant-based protein options.
How much sugar do we really need? Most Americans consume more added sugar than the recommended amount. The 2015-2020 U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend that no more than 10 percent of daily calories come from added sugar. For example, a person who consumes a 2,000-calorie diet should have fewer than 200 calories a day from added sugar or about 12 teaspoons. More than 40 percent of added sugar in the diet comes from beverages, with another 25 percent coming from desserts and sweets.
Research now tells us that a diet high in added sugar has negative effects on health. A common misconception is that type 2 diabetes is caused by eating too much sugar. Although it does not directly cause the condition, consuming large amounts of added sugar contribute to weight gain and obesity, which is one of the largest risk factors for type 2 diabetes . It is important to monitor how much sugar and carbohydrates you consume if you have diabetes, because sugar and other sweeteners can raise blood sugar levels.
In addition, weight gain caused by an unhealthy diet can also result in other chronic conditions such as heart disease and kidney disease. Foods high in added sugar are linked with high blood triglyceride levels - another risk factor for heart disease. An effective way to manage high triglycerides is to reduce added sugar consumption. Managing weight through exercise and healthy food choices will also reduce your risk.
Consuming foods and beverages high in added and naturally occurring sugars may increase the risk of developing dental caries, also called cavities. There are several steps that can be taken to reduce added sugar in the diet. To reduce sugar in your diet, choose whole, fresh fruit or fruits canned in their own juices or water in place of fruits canned in heavy syrup and fruit juice. Watch your portion sizes. Eating too much of even healthy foods can lead to weight gain and poor management of blood sugar.
Choose beverages with less added sugar when possible, such as water, low-fat milk, diet soda, and unsweetened tea or coffee. Practice mindful eating, eat slowly and savor the natural sweetness of food. You can usually reduce the amount of sugar in most non-baking recipes by 25 percent without much change to the flavor of the product.
For more information on "sugar" contact the Pulaski County Extension Office. Apples seem to be in abundance currently and are a great snack for you and your family. If you have never baked an apple, try this Baked Apples recipe.
Baked Apples
4 small Granny Smith or Golden Delicious apples
2 Tbsp dried cranberries or raisins (no-sugar-added
¼ cup almonds, chopped
½ tsp cinnamon
2 tsp honey
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Wash apples. Cut ½ inch off the top of the apples, save the tops. Use a spoon or paring knife to core out the apples, leaving a bottom/base intact. Chop almonds. In a small bowl, combine almonds, cranberries, and cinnamon. Stir gently. Drizzle honey over the almond mixture and stir until almonds and cranberries are coated. Spoon almond mixture into the cored apples and replace tops. Fill a small baking dish with a ¼ inch of water, place apples in dish and cover loosely with tented foil. Bake 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake an addition 15 minutes until apples are tender and lightly golden.
