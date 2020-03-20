Taco John's providing free meals to senior citizens

Local restaurant Taco John’s is doing its part to help during the current climate, providing free meals to any senior citizen who needs them.
Franchise owner Brad Paxton said Thursday was the first day to try the program, and he said that the response was overwhelmingly positive.
Paxton said he didn’t have the exact number of meals they handed out, but knew that a lot of people took advantage of the program.
“We’re asking folks to call in and let us know how many to prepare,” he said. People just need to give their name and the number of meals. Then, they can go pick them up through the drive-thru.
Taco John’s number is 606-679-9998.
He said they were requesting to limit it to two meals per person, but added that it wasn’t a requirement.
“We’re not going to turn anyone away,” Paxton said. “This is a no-questions-asked scenario.”
He said the idea was a “spur of the moment” decision between himself and his business partner.
He said he did not know how long the program would last. “We’re leaving it open-ended for now.”
Taco John’s is located at 2700 S. U.S. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.