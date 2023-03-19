In basketball, a fast break is a play that moves the ball quickly from one end of the court to the other. It helps a team get a fast start on a scoring play. Try making a fast break for breakfast everyday too! Breakfast can help your body get started for a “high-scoring” day.
Breakfast is important. When you get up in the morning, it has been about 12 hours since your last meal. If you don’t eat again until lunch, it will be nearly six more hours before any new food energy gets into your system. Kids and teens can concentrate on their schoolwork better when they’re not hungry. Studies show that kids do better in school when they eat breakfast. Sending a child to school without breakfast is like sending them into a classroom without books.
In Kentucky, more than 80% of schools participate in the School Breakfast Program. The breakfast offered through the program is designed to provide one-fourth to one-third of a child’s daily nutrient requirements including calories, protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients. When you skip breakfast, it’s hard to make up the nutrients you miss. If your child does not participate in a breakfast program, have a MyPlate breakfast at home.
Here are some ways to make a good breakfast part of your daily game plan. • Invent your own plays: Who says you can only eat breakfast food in the morning? People in other countries sometimes eat soup for breakfast. You can too. If a bowl of tomato soup and a cheese sandwich sounds good, try it. If you liked last night’s chicken, have it for breakfast today. The goal is to eat something to fuel your day. Teamwork .is important: Eat a combination of foods. Try to include a variety of foods in your breakfast. A healthy breakfast includes at least two of the five food groups. Breakfast is a good time to get your vitamin C. Oranges, grapefruit, and 100% fruit juices are all good choices. • Get your game set up quickly: If you’re short on time, fix some foods in advance like yogurt and granola so you can eat a satisfying breakfast quickly.
If you have the time, allow your child to prepare the following scrambled egg dish.
Scrambled Eggs in a Mug
Nonstick cooking spray
2 large eggs
2 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons tomatoes
Salt and Pepper to taste.
Spray a large 12-ounce microwave safe mug with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cheese, tomato, salt and pepper. Pour mixture in prepared mug. Microwave on high for 30 seconds; stir. Microwave for 30 more seconds and stir again. Microwave util eggs are puffed and set. 1 ½ tablespoons of salsa may be used instead of the tomato. Calories will be 170.
A Free Card Class is offered the 4th Monday of each month at 9:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. Join this group and design some beautiful cards.
Our Homemaker Leader Training Class will be on selecting Meals while Traveling. You are invited to attend this class at 1:00 o’clock on Monday, March 27.
The Calendar recipe for this month will be Vegetarian Taco Soup. Join us on Tuesday, March 28 at 11:30 to sample the soup. Please register in advance so enough soup will be prepared, 679-6361.
Time to begin thinking about Spring Cleaning. We will be looking at new green cleaning products, and helping you have more fun cleaning. The class is Friday, March 31 at 1:00 o’clock. Call the office to register.
