Holiday cacti are a group of plants which include Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter cacti. They all have colorful tubular flower and are fairly easy to care for.
Christmas cacti have flattened leaves with rounded teeth with fibrous hairs in the leaf joints. Thanksgiving cacti have pointed teeth and Easter cacti have pointed leaves with fibrous hairs in leaf joints.
To make things more confusing, most of the Christmas cactus sold are actually Thanksgiving cactus and will bloom in subsequent years around Thanksgiving time. Florists and/or greenhouses will often force the plants to bloom whenever they can sell them.
Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti are not the sun-loving, drought-loving cacti of the desert. They're native to the rainforests of the Organ Mountains of Brazil. As epiphytes, they live in tree branches (like orchids) rooted in plant debris trapped in tree branches, therefore plant cacti in a well-drained, peat-based potting mix. Rainfall in these rainforests vary from 17 inches per month (December through March) to 3 inches during the dry season.
Holiday cacti are short day plants - they will initiate flower buds when exposed to 6 weeks of 15 hours or more of dark. Streetlights or indoor lighting may disrupt the required dark period so they may need to be put in a closet each night. They will also flower if exposed to prolonged cool temperatures between 50-55F. No flowers will form if night temperatures are above 68F, regardless of night length.
Holiday cacti can be placed in a shady spot in the garden during the summer. You want to leave your cactus outside as long as possible to initiate those flower buds, bringing them inside around early October. You must protect the plants from temperatures below 50F.
Once plants are in flower, keep them in bright, indirect sunlight. Day temperature of 70F and evening temperatures of 60-65F are ideal. Be sure to water thoroughly, but let the plant dry out between waterings. It is especially important not to let soil dry out too much during flowering.
Once flowers fade, continue to grow the plant as a houseplant. Fertilize monthly between April and October with a complete houseplant fertilizer. Prune plants in June to encourage branching and more flowers. These pieces can then be used to propagate more plants.
One common problem with Christmas cacti is the dropping of unopened flower buds. This could be caused by low humidity, sudden change in temperature or light, or soil that's too dry. The most common insect problems are mealybugs and scale. The major diseases are stem and root rots.
Although Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti like to be somewhat pot-bound, they should be routinely repotted at least every 4-5 years.
