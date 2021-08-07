Often the hardest part of getting started on the journey toward a healthier lifestyle is taking that first step. A good "first step" can be by simply completing a Health Risk Assessment (HRA). A HRA is a questionnaire with questions that help determine your current health and your health risks. There are questions regarding your and your family history of illnesses and medical conditions which can identify health risks for you. There are questions about your health habits and lifestyle, which can identify areas that you may need to work on to improve.
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department Health Calculator & Wellness Profile is an easy, convenient, confidential HRA, and only takes about 20 minutes to complete. After completing the questionnaire, you will receive a snapshot Wellness Profile of your overall health status and recommendations to help you increase your health score. This Wellness Profile is also helpful as it provides a list of important needed health screenings, vaccinations, and risk factors that you can take to your healthcare provider to discuss. Community resources and handouts are also available online to supplement your Health Calculator results.
Please visit the Health Calculator & Wellness Profile at https://secure.lcdhd.org/assessment/ to take the first step toward personal wellness.
It is important to point out that Kentucky is one of the unhealthiest states in our nation; but, a few healthy lifestyle choices could change this. First, eating normally proportioned helpings of nutritious foods including at least five fruits and vegetables a day can lower weight and reduce heart disease and diabetes. Second, exercising about 30 minutes per day can lower blood pressure. Third, avoiding the use of tobacco products can reduce several types of cancer. Finally, making sure you get your needed preventive screenings can detect diseases early and greatly increase your chances for a positive health outcomes, while receiving your recommended vaccinations can prevent acquiring disease in the first place. Visit our website at www.LCDHD.org and click the "52 Weeks to Health" banner to learn more about each of these areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.