95 YEARS AGO
DECEMBER 24, 1924
Christmas Pageant
The Virginia Theatre was packed to overflow Sunday evening to witness the big Christmas pageant "The Light of the World," given under the direction of Miss Ella Bowden, assisted by Mrs. Julian Riffe, Mrs. H. W. Sitton, director of Music, and Mrs. Ralph Longsworth at the organ.
The stage settings and the lighting effects were arranged and managed by Messrs. O. G. Petersen and Chester W. Kaiser.
Many people were turned away for lack of standing room long before the hour of beginning the program.
House Burned Saturday
The residence of Wm. Lay just off the Stanford Pike about one-mile south of Science Hill was consumed Saturday afternoon by fire. All the contents of the house were also burned it was reported. The cause of the fire was said to be from a Christmas tree being arranged by the children of Mr. and Mrs. Lay while the parents were absent from the home.
Excitement ran high when a report was current that the children were burned in the home, but this report was discredited later when the children were found to all be safe.
25 Fat Cattle Sold
Mr. J. D. Koger, well known stock man of this county sold here last week to a New York firm 25 head of fat steers at eight cents per pound. These cattle averaged about 1,376 pounds and made a good sized carload which was shipped by the purchaser. Mr. Koger realized in the neighborhood of $3,000 for the 25 head, which is considered by stock men to be fair price on foot.
Prettiest-Most Popular Young Lady Contest
Interest in the Commonwealth's Prettiest-Most Popular Young Lady of Pulaski County Contest is growing. This week we present the names of six young ladies nominated to date for the honor. One is from Burnside, one from Science Hill, and four are from Somerset.
The nominated young ladies include: Elizabeth Lindsley, Burnside; Lucille Beaty, Science Hill; Opal Cain, Somerset; Lois Ann Bolin, Somerset; Ola Jenkins, Somerset; and Lenn Hines, Somerset.
The Commonwealth has been selected as the medium through which the most popular, the most beautiful girl in Pulaski County will be chosen to represent the county at the Louisville Trade Extension Exposition. She will be known as Miss Pulaski County.
$1,200 in prizes will be awarded the beauties at the exposition as The Commonwealth will give 1,000 votes with each new subscription. The contestants will be well chaperoned and well cared for and on the closing night a ball will be given in their honor. This is no bathing beauty exhibit and there will be no licentious showing of any nature.
Letters to Santa
Dabney - Dear Santa Clause, I want a chair, storybook, and oranges, apples and candy. I am five years old. P.S. Happy Christmas to Santa Clause, be sure and come, I will be asleep.
Somerset - Dear Santa Claws, I am writing to let you know what I want for Christmas. I want a storybook, some apples, oranges, nanas and a lot of nuts. Also, bring me a spare tire for my Ford so I won't have to "rim it" into town those cold nights with my best gal. - Bob James
Dabney - Dear Santa Clause, I want a piano, doll bed, apples, oranges and candy. I go to Vaught School. I am nine years old and will go to bed at 6 o'clock if you will come early. Bring you reindeers, sled and bells ringing like a ling ding, because it sounds like Christmas - Helen Aker.
Injury to Limb Still Painful
The injury Mr. C. J. P. Carver, cashier of the Citizens National Bank, received to his leg below the knee several days ago, continues to be very painful and forces him to remain at home from his duties at the bank most of the time.
Urged to Run
Friends of F. T. Nichols say he is being urged to make the race for the Republican nomination for representative from this county. Mr. Nichols is widely known throughout the county as a school teacher and is considered a most excellent citizen.
Broken Toe
Mr. H. L. Nash, who received a broken toe several days ago when he arose to kindle a fire, has sufficiently recovered to go on his trips for the Belknap Hardware Co., but continues to suffer a good deal from the fracture.
Ben Hines Ill
Mr. Ben P. Hines who resides on his farm on the Crab Orchard Pike, one of the county's well known and progressive citizens, who has been quite sick for several days, is reported unchanged.
Spending Several Weeks in Florida
Mr. and Mrs. Woodson May and son, Robert, will leave next Monday on the Royal Palm for Orlando, Fla., to spend several weeks.
Mr. May will likely establish a southern branch office of his collection agency in Florida before he returns and also make some real estate connections.
Orlando is known as the "City Beautiful," and is said to be the prettiest town in that state.
91st Birthday
Mrs. Sarah F. Dollins celebrated her 91st birthday anniversary Friday at the home of Mrs. Mollie Huddle on North Main Street. A number of relatives and special friends were present and a most enjoyable dinner was served.
Judge Taking
Extensive Vacation
Judge J. Lindsey Colyer left Sunday for an extensive visit to St. Petersburg, Fla., Havana Cuba, Porto Rico and Hawaiian Islands. Col. Colyer will be absent from Somerset for several weeks.
Mashed Hand
Mr. W. R. Sears, a valued employee at the Ferguson Shops, is suffering from a mashed hand and has been unable to be at his work for several days.
Special Features
T. E. Jasper announces that beginning this week he will run a big feature picture on Thursday and Friday. He has returned from Louisville where he has booked some of the latest releases, among them, "The Sea Hawk" and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."
He will also bring "Abraham Lincoln," back for a return engagement in February.
Aunt West's Home Burns
The house that had been occupied by Aunt Marg West near the city rock crusher burned to the ground last Wednesday. Aunt Marg had just moved out that morning. The origin of the fire is unknown.
Boy Scouts Take a Hike
Last Friday night, Troop No. 1 Boy Scouts, hiked to Caney Fork and enjoyed a fine social time at the home of Patrol Leader Ray Girdler. Scout pacing out there got them in condition to appreciate the feed of cocoa, sandwiches and cookies.
Jimmie Clark brought out two cases of assorted soft drinks that sure went home. Scout songs and games were put on and made the visit all too short. Troop No. 1 will go to winter camp at Three Oaks on the Cumberland River this week.
Marriage Licenses
Magnus C. Dick, 27, laborer and farmer's son of Ansel, and Lela Elizabeth Wesley of Eubank.
Arnold D. Roberts, 23, teacher of Norfleet and Maude Daulton, 21, of Nancy.
Home J. Cook, 18, and Martha Lucille Abbott, 16, both of Eubank.
Cloyd M. Tartar, 21, farmer of Cains Store, and Edna Della Wilson, 17, of Pointer.
Robert Morefield, 19, farmer, and Stella Thompson, 16, both of Oil Center.
Elbert C. Muse, 18, farmer of Elislope and Alma Ard, 17, of Naomi.
Glen Waddle, 18, pipe fitter, and Verda Canada, 17, both of Luretha.
Henry Norfleet, 19, farmer of Norfleet and Edna McFall, 19, of Nancy.
Kills Young Wolf
The young son of Mr. Frank Martin who lives near the Hanging Fork Bridge on the Stanford Pike, killed a young timber wolf yesterday, just this side of the bridge.
The young man shot the animal with a rifle. This must be the offspring of the wolf that was killed a few days ago at Boyle County as they both were the Timber Wolf variety.
Many sheep have been killed in the Hanging Fork neighborhood and their loss is attributed to this animal.
Burn Fiery Cross
A fiery cross was burned on Fountain Square Saturday night about 9:15 p.m.
The burning cross attracted the attention of many about the business section and was said to be the work of members of the Ku Klux Klan.
84 YEARS AGO
DECEMBER 19, 1945
Ex Pulaskian Seeks Governorship
Elbert C. Hughes, 48, a native of Pulaski County and a candidate for county judge in 1926 who is now residing in Springfield, Ohio, last week obtained petitions to seek the Democratic nomination for Governor of the state of Ohio. A Former Springfield real estate operator, Hughes is the director of the Sailor's on Life's Ocean and conducts a weekly radio program of the Christian Youth League. He has been in the Springfield for about 20 years.
Hoskins to Reign as Queen
Miss Margaret Hopkins, daughter of city school superintendent P. H. Hopkins and Mrs. Hopkins, was elected May Queen at Georgetown College Wednesday.
Miss Hopkins, a graduate of Somerset High School and a member of the senior class in the college, will select the May King and court for the traditional May Day to be held in the spring.
The honor bestowed upon the attractive and accomplished Somerset girl is one of the most coveted at the college.
Youths Arrested as Tire Thieves
Joe Pitman and Glen Dawes, 17-year olds of Cain Store, were arrested Thursday on Grand Larceny charges, waived examining trials in county court and were held to the grand jury under bonds of $500 each.
The boys told County Attorney Russel Jones they had taken part in two tire thefts and named Richard Sumpter, 23, of Detroit as the man who urged them to help him in the robberies. The Youths said Sumpter, a former resident of Shepola who was here on a visit, brought them to Somerset and persuaded them to go with him on a trip to the Nancy neighborhood to make some "easy money."
Neither of the boys had been in trouble before.
Boner's Bargain House Looted
The Somerset Bargain Store, owned and operated by J. A. Boner was entered by thieves last week and several items of clothing were taken. Mr. Boner said the thieves broke a window at the rear of the store, ransacked the shelves and racks and left through the front door of the building.
Items missing include: two pairs of new shoes, second-hand trousers, several overcoats, hose and a Stetson hat.
National Athletic Honor Society
Keys were presented to five new members of the National Athletic Honor Society Wednesday. The youths honored were Bill Vaught, Robert Boyd, David Shropshire, Bobby Stewart and Bill Sharpe.
Members of the society must receive a letter in some major of minor field of athletics, maintain an average grade and exemplify at all times good sportsmanship.
Faces From The Past
Thomas Dick in 1996
William Dick in 1994
David Dietz in 1994
Louis Dilbert Sr. in 1985
Edwin Dobbs in 1986
Steve Dobbs in 1990
