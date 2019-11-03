On September 21, 2019, the 8th Annual Pulaski County 4-H/FFA Livestock Show and Sale was held at Ard Ridge Cattle Company in Nancy, KY. This event gives the youth of Pulaski County the chance to showcase their livestock project one last time before the end of the season. The exhibitors have worked all year with the animals putting in countless hours working with their animals and multiple miles traveling to different shows across the state to showcase their hard work. This year we had 11 exhibitors participate in the show representing 3 different species showing pigs, sheep, and cattle.
We have only been able to continue this great event in Pulaski County for 8 years because of the support that the kids receive from the community. With over 100 people coming out each year to watch the show or the sponsors that give donations to help support the kids, this event wouldn't be the success that it is. Our Sponsors include Southern States, Cumberland Valley Bank, Pulaski County Cattlemen's, Pulaski County Soil Conservation District, Pulaski County Farm Bureau, Warner Fertilizer, Seventy Feeds, Valley Farm Equipment, Somerset Farm Equipment, Farm Credit, SKRECC, Don Hurt Farm Bureau, John Vanhook Farm Bureau, Lake Cumberland Livestock Market, Meade Tractor, Jon Anderson, Adkins Farms, Harris and Associates, Cumberland Security, Forct Bank, Lake Cumberland Real Estate, Leaning Pine Farms, Lake Cumberland Women's Health, Hamilton Mulch, Mayhaven Farms, Tarter Gate Company, Bear Wallow Farm and Science Hill Milling.
A special thanks to Leonard and June Branscum and family for allowing us to use the great facilities at Ard Ridge Cattle Company. And too Rick Barker at Godby Realty and Auction for giving his time and expertise to announce the show and take care of the auction.
The live auction part of the event is always one of the bigger draws for the crowd. With all animals being sold this year, Lake Cumberland Livestock Market purchased 7 of the 11 animals including the Grand Champion Hog and Sheep. KNS Animal Nutrition Specialist & Bio Sciences purchased the Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Hog. Bluegrass Livestock Market purchased the Reserve Champion Steer.
Placings for the 2019 Grand Champion Steer- Claire Peterson, Reserve Steer- Reba Prather, 3rd place steer- Grace Bruner, and 4th Place Steer- Kate Bruner. Grand Champion Lamb- Cameron Dunagan, Reserve Lamb- Natalie Chaney, and 3rd Place lamb- Rebecca DeBord, 4th Place lamb- Peyton Daniles, and 5th Place lamb Serria Daniles. Grand Champion Pig- Jake Bruner. We are very proud of each of these individuals.
Livestock programs are one of the most recognized aspects of 4-H, but many people do not know these programs help young people develop positive character traits and become the leaders of tomorrow. These programs introduce many youth to animals, but more importantly, the youth learn many life skills through their participation. Livestock projects allow 4-H'ers to get firsthand experience in raising and caring for an animal. This project teaches youth responsibility as they are in charge of caring for another life. As the animal grows, young people can take pride in knowing they helped the animal develop and mature.
For more information on how you or your child can get involved with 4-H, contact the Pulaski County Extension Office at 606-679-6361.
