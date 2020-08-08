Things were different then. Our reference to then is 73 years ago. We are thumbing through 1947 editions of The Commonwealth, weekly predecessor of the Commonwealth Journal.
We have to be careful. Newsprint is fragile and it is difficult to handle the aged book files without damaging the pages.
The late George "Jop" Joplin III, publisher of The Commonwealth Journal after the death of his father, George Joplin Jr., had a strict rule that nobody but employees of the newspaper enter the archival room because of the historical value of the old newspaper files.
However, a dear lady -- a well-known woman in the community ---- entreated "Jop" to let her look at the old newspapers. She said she was doing a story on Senator John Sherman Cooper.
"Jop" relented. Sometime later, after the woman had completed her research, newspaper employees discovered the befriended person had not copied the materials she wanted, but had taken a razor blade and cut the articles, sometime entire pages, from the old newspapers, doing serious damage. "Jop" tightened security on the archives.
Talk about changing times, instead of the high-tech medical procedures we have today, most folks during the 1940s depended on patent medicines and home remedies. If, in an emergency, you had to see a doctor his main medicine was a pink laxative that would cramp a crowbar. Feeling puny? Sources of medicinal relief could be found in tiny, one-column advertisements on pages of The Commonwealth. For example:
QUICK RELIEF
Over 2 million bottles of Willard Treatment have been sold for relief of symptoms of distress from stomach ulcers due to excess acid.
STOP ITCHING
Stop Itch scabies in 30 minutes with SKRACH-NO MOR. Stop Itch or destroy lice with STUTTS M.S. SOAP. At drug stores everywhere.
Do people still get the Itch today? Is the itching still called the "Itch, or is there a fancy new name for it?" How about lice? Are the bugs still going around?
FEELING WELL
Your kidneys must work well for you to feel well -- Doan's Pills.
Then, like today, people did get sick:
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK ILL
Pulaski Circuit Court Clerk Roscoe Weddle has been confined to his bed the past three days with a severe cold. He has been threatened with pneumonia and has been taking sulfa drugs.
And our forefathers didn't hesitate to drive the wrong way around Fountain Square:
PEDAL TO THE METAL
Circuit Judge Edwin Denney asked the grand jury to investigate reckless speeding in Somerset, stating that lives of many persons are being endangered daily because of violations of traffic laws within the city limits of Somerset. Patrolmen, he said, have assured him they will do their best to curb speeding.
GETTING YOUR MONEY'S WORTH
Adjusted for inflation, $1 in 1947 is equal to $11.95 in 2020. Annual inflation over this period was 3.46 percent.
FURNITURE
BARGAIN
Lay-Simpson Furniture Company, Phone 454-W, is selling a 3-piece walnut finish bedroom suite for $99.50. Suite is pronounced "Sweet." A furniture store operator in Munfordville chastised me for saying on WLOC the store had "bedroom sweets" for sale. "I sell 'bedroom SUITS,'" he insisted.
MEN'S CLOTHING
J.J. Newberry Company 5 Cent, 10 Cent, 25 Cent Store is selling boys' knit briefs for 59 cents, and boys' sweat shirts for $1.
DOODLE DANDY
Johnny's Junior full-blown skirt with a band of shining patent is selling at Joseph's for $8.95.
Older people still recalled during the late 1940s the Spanish Flu pandemic after World War I, but today's social distancing were uncoined words. People in Somerset and Pulaski County during the 1940s gathered for two-week-long revivals, dinners on the ground, and greeted one another with hugs. Then was when Somerset was a Saturday town;
EAST SOMERSET LETTER
Rev. H.J. Ridner filled his regular appointment here Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night.
WHETSTONE
LETTER
Mr. and Mrs. Orville Hargis and baby of Louisville spent the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Hargis.
PULASKI LETTER
Two very interesting sermons were delivered at Freedom Christian Church Saturday night and Sunday afternoon by the Rev. L.D. Fisher. He spoke on "Ye Are The Salt Of The Earth" and "Follow Me." Rev. Fisher for many years was pastor of Somerset's First Christian Church and familiar and popular attendee at local coffee shops.
PNOBSCOTT LETTER
Mr. James Hackney has purchased a new Dodge truck.
FROM THE HOOF TO YOUR LOCKER
Did you know that freezing inhibits all germ activity? That is why frozen foods are better for you --- Pulaski Locker Service, North College Street.
NEW TELETYPE INSTALLED
A Western Union teletype machine has been installed at the District Highway Office here and at other district highway offices across the state.
FIRE DESTROYS BUILDINGS
Two three-story brick buildings with basements, property of Dr. L.I Farmer and Mrs. Edgar Murrell and leased to Somerset Grocery Company, were destroyed by fire early Friday morning.
ELECTRIC BILL
The average Kentucky Utilities customer in 1947 paid $3.31 a month, or 11 cents a day, for electricity.
JUST ARRIVED
Carter Brothers, North Main Street, announced arrival of the new Kaiser and Frazer, America's most talked-about cars. These smart automobiles set a new style trend for the industry. Phone 501.
WINTER COMFORT
We have in stock the nationally known Simmons Electric Blanket. You can have summer in your bed all winter -- A. Goldenberg.
PRICE OF SUGAR UP
The OPA (Office of Price Administration) ordered an increase in refiners' raw sugar prices and said the action would mean an increase of about a half cent a pound. The Office of Price Administration (OPA) was established within the Office for Emergency Management of the United States government by Executive Order 8875 on August 28, 1941. Functions of the OPA were originally to control money (price controls) and rents after the outbreak of World War II.
BUY BONDS
We recommend United States Savings Bonds. Buy all you can -- The First National Bank or Somerset, Ky.
Simplicity might best describe the World Of The 1940s. There were no scam telephone calls. There was no fake news. A man's word was his bond.
