The Center for Rural Development hosts artist reception for Susan Burkett on Oct. 18

The Center for Rural Development invites the community to meet contemporary artist Susan "Sue" Burkett and view her art exhibit on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1:30 p.m. at an artist reception.
The reception will provide an opportunity to get to know the artist and learn more about her exhibit, Sue Burkett ART on Display. The exhibit will be on display through November.
A native of Cincinnati Ohio, Burkett earned a bachelor of fine arts from Ohio University before starting a long career as an art teacher.
Burkett traveled the world with her three children and husband, Somerset native Barry Burkett, during his service with the U.S. Navy. She has lived throughout the United States, and in the Philippines and Saudi Arabia, and has visited too many countries to count.
Burkett's art is influenced by her travels and life. She has a strong sense of line and uses bold colors, similar to western stained glass and Arabic tiling. Her primary medium is paint, but she does not limit her materials, incorporating office supplies and household items alongside traditional art supplies.
Many of the pieces on display reflect colorful images from in and around her home community in Pulaski County.
There is no charge to attend the reception or view the exhibit. Exhibit hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and during extended evening and weekend hours when The Center is open for events.
Stop by The Center at 2292 South U.S. 27 (at Traffic Light 15) in Somerset and meet the artist. The artist reception will be held immediately prior to the opening of Ballet Magnificat!'s Hiding Place performance at 3 p.m. in the theatre.
The Center is following all COVID-19 safety requirements. Social distancing will be observed at the reception, and face masks are required under an Executive Order from the Governor's Office.
