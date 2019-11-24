The Center for Rural Development is helping communities explore ways to become "fiber ready" with KentuckyWired, the Commonwealth's high-speed fiber optic network. The first portion of the network, known as Ring 1A, and a key backbone segment from Lexington to Somerset are now complete, allowing for expansion of the network into Eastern Kentucky as the project moves into the next phase.
The Center's Technology Assistance Program (TAP) is available to help communities begin asset mapping, perform feasibility studies, and conduct pre-engineering analysis of community fiber projects or other activities that will extend the reach of the KentuckyWired fiber infrastructure. The initiative is funded by grant KY-18984-17 from the Appalachian Regional Commission and is administered by The Center for Rural Development. The Center also has additional information about local, state, and federal funds that support the initiative to bring broadband access to rural areas.
"The Center is dedicated to making reliable high-speed, high-capacity internet available to as many people as possible and is working to bridge the digital divide. The mission of The Center is to positively impact the communities within 45 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky, through supporting the implementation of KentuckyWired infrastructure," said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center.
Communities interested in broadband training opportunities are encouraged to contact The Center at broadbandinfo@centertech.com or 606-677-6000. More information about TAP can be found at https://centertech.com/2019/01/technology-assistance-program-tap/
