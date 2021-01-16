As the COVID-19 pandemic continues throughout Kentucky, the United States, and the world, it is welcome news that vaccines are starting to be available to frontline workers and the most vulnerable populations.
As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes increasingly available over the next several months, many questions may arise. Below are answers to some of the most asked questions.
How do COVID vaccines work? As is the case with other illnesses such as influenza, the COVID vaccination will help your body create antibodies to prevent contracting severe COVID disease. Even if you do become infected, chances are that you will not experience symptoms, or they will be mild.
Is it possible to contract COVID-19 from the vaccines being produced? No. None of the vaccines currently in development use a live virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website has more information.
Is the vaccine safe for those who have been COVID-positive and still have antibodies? The recommendation is to get the vaccine due to evidence that COVID reinfection is possible.
What if I am pregnant or nursing, should I get the vaccine? Please discuss vaccination with your provider. For more information, you can go to the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine statement on SARS-CoV-2 vaccination or the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists statement on vaccinating pregnant and lactating patients against COVID-19.
If I have already had COVID-19, do I need a vaccination? Yes. There is not enough evidence to indicate how long your existing antibodies would be protective.
If I am immunocompromised, should I be vaccinated? Please discuss vaccination with your provider. Every immunocompromised patient is different, and your particular circumstances should be taken into consideration when making that decision.
After vaccination, how long does it take for the vaccine to be fully effective? About seven to 14 days after the second dose.
How long the vaccine will last? Will we have to be revaccinated each year like the flu shot? Currently, we do not know. As more time goes by, more data will emerge, and more information will be available.
Can I stop taking safety precautions after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
Experts want to learn more about the protection that a COVID-19 vaccine provides and how long immunity lasts before changing safety recommendations. Factors such as how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities will also affect these recommendations.
In the meantime, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends following these precautions for avoiding infection with the COVID-19 virus:
Avoid close contact.
Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
Practice good hygiene.
Stay home if you are sick.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate based on race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Chicken is always one of our favorite meats and can be prepared in so many ways. At the present time, it is one of the cheaper meats we can purchase by the pound. Today we are going to share a Chicken Casserole with you.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
1 pound of chicken, cooked, diced, or shredded.
½ onion chopped.
1- 4 ounce can of green chilies, chopped.
2 cans Nacho Cheese Soup
1 10-inch size of package Flour tortillas
¾ cup grated Cheddar Cheese
¾ cup grated Mozzarella Cheese
Cut tortillas in quarters. Line a 9 by 13 pan with the cut tortillas. Add a layer of the diced chicken. Combine the soup with the onion and green chilies and pour over the diced chicken. Top the soup mixture with the grated cheese. Cover with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25minutes or until the cheese is melted. This will make 8 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.