The Easter Bunny is coming soon

Easter is coming tomorrow and it's not just the kids who are looking forward to all those Peeps, chocolate bunnies, and jelly beans. Though it's best to avoid sugary candy altogether, here are some tips to keep your teeth and your kids' teeth in good shape, even as we go through a sugar-filled weekend.
1. Limit chewy and hard candies. Hard candies tend to stay in the mouth for a long time while being sucked on. Chewy candies end up sticking to teeth and staying there for longer periods of time.
2. Eat candy with plenty of water.
3. Swish vigorously with water after eating. This can help shake loose bits of sticky candy that get stuck in between teeth.
4. Don't snack on candy all day long. Eating candy at just one sitting is better than spreading it out over days or weeks. If you're going to expose your teeth to sugar, do it for as little time as possible.
5. Brush your teeth after eating sweets. It's especially important if you eat something very sticky.
Be sure to join us to learn all about Straw Bale Gardening on April 28th at 6 pm and also for Estate Planning with Molly Hardy to discuss real estate and legal questions, on April 18th at 6 pm at the Hal Rogers Training Center. You are welcome to attend any event the Extension has to offer we just ask that you call and reserve your spot at 606-679-6361.
A great recipe to use for Easter to use for those early morning services is Omelet on the Go:
• 1 cup diced ham
• 2½ cups any chopped, sautéed fresh vegetables (such as: mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach)
• 1 cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese
• 9 large eggs
• ¼ cup low-fat milk
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• ¼ teaspoon black pepper
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray 12 cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, combine ham, sautéed vegetables and cheese. Divide the mixture evenly among muffin tins.
3. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over the ham and vegetable mixture, filling each muffin tin to the top.
4. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the tops are firm to the touch and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Remove from the oven and set aside for 5 minutes before removing from pan. Serve warm.
5. Store leftover omelets in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat in a microwave oven for 20- 40 seconds. Makes 12 servings
Serving size: 1 omelet
Source: Brooke Jenkins-Howard, Curriculum Coordinator for Kentucky Nutrition Education Program, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service
Nutrition facts per serving: 110 calories; 6g total fat; 2.5g saturated fat; 0g trans fat; 150mg cholesterol; 170mg sodium; 2g carbohydrate; 0g fiber; 1g sugar; 10g protein; 8% Daily Value of vitamin A; 10% Daily Value of vitamin C; 8% Daily Value of calcium; 6% Daily Value of iron.
Note: Omelets can be served on a toasted English muffin, bagel or other bread for a breakfast sandwich. This is a great use for leftover ham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.