Let's get you and your family ready to grow your own vegetables! Gardening is a wonderful family activity, it's good exercise, and when you feed yourself from your very own garden, you know exactly how that food got to your dinner table.
At the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service office, we have a multitude of gardening and homesteading resources at your disposal.
Here's a list of what Extension can provide:
• Consultations in-office or at your home/farm
• Many vegetable gardening publications
• Insect ID
• Disease ID
• Soil testing
• Classes on an assortment of topics
UPCOMING CLASSES (you must pre-register for all classes):
March 31 - Build Better Garden Soils, 6pm, Pulaski Co Extension office
April 19 - Small Fruit Saturday, 9am, Pulaski Co Extension office
April 28 - Straw Bale Gardening, 6pm, Pulaski Co Extension office
April 8 & May 13 - Monthly Vegetable Grab Bags that include seed packets, growing supplies, printed information, and usually something for the kids
Digital resources are available in the form of Facebook (Pulaski County Horticulture), Instagram (kyplants), Twitter (hortagentbeth) and YouTube (Pulaski County Horticulture).
Another digital resource is the Horticulture Webinar Wednesday webinars and videos. You can participate in any free, live webinars or watch all the pre-recorded videos on the Horticulture Webinar Wednesday YouTube channel.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361. Become a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, @kyplants on Instagram, follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter, or go to the Pulaski County Horticulture YouTube Channel.
Pine straw is available to purchase at our office provided by the Lake Cumberland Master Gardener Association.
