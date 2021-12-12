The Kentucky Wildlands wins awards for promoting region

Submitted

The Kentucky Wildlands received three awards during the 2021 Kentucky Travel Industry Annual Conference held November 10-12 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville. The awards were accepted by Tammie Nazario, The Kentucky Wildlands Director, and Farrah Dobbs, The Kentucky Wildlands Marketing Director. They were joined by representatives of The Kentucky Wildlands media partner, Miles Partnership. In this photo are (left to right): Margaret Horlander, Cynthia Kendrick, Farrah Dobbs, Tammie Nazario and Jennie Jenkins.