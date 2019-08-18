The Monticello High School, Class of 1969 met for their 50th class reunion at the Marriott Somerset on Saturday evening, May 25th. There was a brief program, dinner and prizes for some in attendance. Of particular note was the size of the class relative to the overall success of the class members.
This group includes a former State Policeman, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation specialist, a Dentist, at least two Commercial Artists, several successful sales people, a Lab tech, an Electric Plant board manager, a Bank CEO and board member of the largest seminary in the world, political Chief of Staff for the Lt. Governor of Kentucky, a Physician Dermatologist, a Forestry consultant and one who received his pilot's license before his driver's license, a Senior Executive of UPS and a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army National Guard, a Senior Executive of Xerox, a Pharmacist, an Executive in the Office of the Director at the National Institute of Health in Washington D.C., a Director of Water Services for a city in Colorado and a Division 1 basketball player, a successful high school basketball coach, entrepreneur and also a Division 1 basketball player, President of a manufacturing company, a Minister, a Superintendent of Schools, at least three nurses, a career soldier, dedicated public servants who worked for the Federal Government and State government helping large numbers of people, several talented and committed teachers and an untold number of wonderful mothers and fathers who raised numerous children and grandchildren who are even more successful than these.
A few of the life awards and recognitions for this group included:
• KY Principal of the Year.
• National Educator Award.
• KY Track & Cross Country Hall of Fame.
• Outstanding Young Man of KY.
• Executive Woman of the Year.
• Board Member for the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
There were 45 people in the graduating class. Eleven had passed away.
Prizes for the attendees included donations from Monticello Banking Company, First Southern Bank and Citizens National Bank.
